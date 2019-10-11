cultures class 4.jpg

Students in Britta Peterson-Linde's world culture class play the game "Uno, dos, tres Momie es" during their Latin American fiesta. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Britta Peterson-Linde decorates her Faribault Middle School classroom with flags from around the world and traditional relics from foreign countries, creating an appropriate setting for her World Cultures class.

At the front of the classroom she has a visual representation of visual and invisible aspects of culture: an iceberg with “food,” “clothing” and “language” above the surface and “roles,” “social norms” and “beliefs” beneath the line. It’s one of many ways she shows her students the importance of thinking deeper about one another.

“I learned that Latin America is awesome,” said sixth-grader Anna Mertins after her class participated in a mini fiesta. “They have similar sports to us.”

Added her classmate, Nima Hassan: “I like how they get to go home to eat lunch. I wish we could do that.”

During their Latin America fiesta, sixth-graders learned about modern and traditional Latin American customs. Peterson-Linde instructed them in a salsa dance and then passed out tostadas for them to sample with salsa.

cultures class 1.jpg

Britta Peterson-Linde, world cultures teacher at Faribault Middle School, hands out tostadas during her unit on Latin America with sixth-grade students. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
cultures class 2.jpg

Britta Peterson-Linde teaches her sixth-grade students in world cultures how to salsa dance during their Latin fiesta. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
cultures class 3.jpg

Britta Peterson-Linde shows her world culture students how to salsa during their Latin fiesta. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

The students learned how to play a game called “Uno, dos, tres Momie es,” which translates to “One, two, three Mummy is.” Peterson-Linde instructed one student to count to “tres” (three) facing away from the class, and other students froze in place, like mummies in a museum, upon watching the “it” classmate spin around to face them. Anyone who moved was eliminated from the game.

cultures class 5.jpg

During the game "Uno, dos, tres Momie es," students in Faribault Middle School's world culture class tried their best to become still as mummies to avoid being eliminated. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

Peterson-Linde also shared samples of various Latin American treats, like Bimbunuelos Crispy Wheels and Gansito snack cakes, similar to Hostess cakes. While on the topic of sweets, Peterson-Linde taught the students a Latin American hand clap game called “Chocolate” and challenged them to a competition.

cultures class 6.jpg

Students in Faribault Middle Schools world culture class learned the hand clap game "Chocolate" during their Latin American fiesta. Pictured, Nima Hassan, left, and Fatumo Ahmed practice the game. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)
cultures class 7.jpg

After learning the hand clap game "Chocolate" during their Latin American fiesta, students in Britta Peterson-Linde's world culture class demonstrated their skills in front of the class. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)

“I learned that Latin America has similar things that we do,” said sixth-grader Fatumo Ahmed after the celebration ended.

Faribault Middle School has offered world cultures as an elective class for the past three years. Sixth-grade students are assigned to their elective classes, but seventh- and eighth-graders have the option to choose to include World Cultures in their schedule.

The quarter-long classes cover two cultures per grade level. Sixth-graders explore Latin American and East African cultures while seventh-graders learn about Europe and Asia. For the first time this year, eighth-graders learn about Russia and the Middle East during their world cultures class.

With the goal of celebrating differences rather than viewing them as cause for division, Peterson-Linde incorporates discussions about stereotypes and cultural markers and challenges students with the question, “How do we prevent ourselves from making assumptions?”

“I think the best thing about this class is that it helps students recognize and celebrate the cultures around us,” said Peterson-Linde. “And that benefits the community.”

Reporter Misty Schwab can be reached at 507-333-3135. Follow her on Twitter @APGmisty. ©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Load comments