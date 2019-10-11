Britta Peterson-Linde decorates her Faribault Middle School classroom with flags from around the world and traditional relics from foreign countries, creating an appropriate setting for her World Cultures class.
At the front of the classroom she has a visual representation of visual and invisible aspects of culture: an iceberg with “food,” “clothing” and “language” above the surface and “roles,” “social norms” and “beliefs” beneath the line. It’s one of many ways she shows her students the importance of thinking deeper about one another.
“I learned that Latin America is awesome,” said sixth-grader Anna Mertins after her class participated in a mini fiesta. “They have similar sports to us.”
Added her classmate, Nima Hassan: “I like how they get to go home to eat lunch. I wish we could do that.”
During their Latin America fiesta, sixth-graders learned about modern and traditional Latin American customs. Peterson-Linde instructed them in a salsa dance and then passed out tostadas for them to sample with salsa.
The students learned how to play a game called “Uno, dos, tres Momie es,” which translates to “One, two, three Mummy is.” Peterson-Linde instructed one student to count to “tres” (three) facing away from the class, and other students froze in place, like mummies in a museum, upon watching the “it” classmate spin around to face them. Anyone who moved was eliminated from the game.
Peterson-Linde also shared samples of various Latin American treats, like Bimbunuelos Crispy Wheels and Gansito snack cakes, similar to Hostess cakes. While on the topic of sweets, Peterson-Linde taught the students a Latin American hand clap game called “Chocolate” and challenged them to a competition.
“I learned that Latin America has similar things that we do,” said sixth-grader Fatumo Ahmed after the celebration ended.
Faribault Middle School has offered world cultures as an elective class for the past three years. Sixth-grade students are assigned to their elective classes, but seventh- and eighth-graders have the option to choose to include World Cultures in their schedule.
The quarter-long classes cover two cultures per grade level. Sixth-graders explore Latin American and East African cultures while seventh-graders learn about Europe and Asia. For the first time this year, eighth-graders learn about Russia and the Middle East during their world cultures class.
With the goal of celebrating differences rather than viewing them as cause for division, Peterson-Linde incorporates discussions about stereotypes and cultural markers and challenges students with the question, “How do we prevent ourselves from making assumptions?”
“I think the best thing about this class is that it helps students recognize and celebrate the cultures around us,” said Peterson-Linde. “And that benefits the community.”