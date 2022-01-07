According to its site, Girl Scouts gives girls a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.
That's just what Sarah Rysdam and Julie Inman of Girl Scout Troop 27370 are working toward, as they conduct a personal care drive for the Community Action Center of Faribault, so the CAC can focus their funds on food needs.
The second-grade Faribault duo are doing this as part of earning their Brownie Quest journey, where they learn about the needs of the community and about their own talents. The intention is for the girls to use their talents to help meet a need in the community.
Troop 27370 Leader Leah Inman, mother to Julie, said this type of take action project has to go beyond community service, whereas girls cannot just buy or donate items, it has to have a larger component. For this particular project, the girls made a video and decided what they wanted to say in it.
Leah also taught Julie how to do video editing, and though parent involvement is needed more, the idea is for them to start with smaller take action projects and get more and more complex every year. By the time the girls are in middle school and high school, Leah said they will be able to do much larger projects, like ones that earn them bronze, silver and gold awards; gold being the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve.
"Our girls are really motivated Girl Scouts, they love doing badge work and their goal is to achieve that highest award, the gold award," said Leah. "The girls learn about skills, their talents, how to help the community and increase their leadership skills through these types of projects."
In December, Sarah and Julie went to visit the Community Action Center of Faribault. While there, Food Access Program Manager Cheryl Wendt explained all there is to know about the new facility. Leah said the girls were surprised to learn that it's hard for the CAC to keep enough eggs and cooking oil in stock to meet needs. Sarah and Julie were so taken aback that things like eggs were something people didn't have access to, they wanted to go to the grocery store to buy some of those items right away.
Leah added they ended up donating $130 of items, like diapers, sanitary pads, eggs, cooking oil and shampoo, before they even began their donation drive. Items available for purchase can be found on a Target wish list, and those interested in donating money are also encouraged to do so. Once the drive is over after Jan. 15, Julie and Sarah will go shopping to purchase the items in need.
Sarah, a 7 year-old attending Divine Mercy Catholic School, and Julie, also 7, attending Roosevelt Elementary, met each other through Girl Scouts when signing up in kindergarten. While other girls have since come and gone, Rysdam and Inman families are the only ones currently in Troop 27370.
Helping those in need
Prior to developing the idea to help the CAC and bring more awareness to the new facility, the girls read a book that goes along with the Brownie Quest journey. Sarah explains the story talked about other Girl Scouts and how they helped the community, as a way to help brainstorm ways to help their own community.
The fictional story focuses on working together, and includes blurbs from girls who have completed these projects in real life. The book also challenges girls to think through their own talents, and see how they can help.
Sarah said they realized how they can use their talents to help other people. To get ready for the personal care drive, Sarah said they made a poster and a video. Both items included different skills learned, from bubble letters to video editing, and Julie said she is excited for the new things they learned.
Julie also looks forward to cheering up people who are sad, and Sarah encourages all do donate, because some people don't have a lot of things and others might need them a little more. Both girls express feelings of happiness at the thought of helping other people.
"It feels nice when you donate. Other people need it more than you," said Sarah. "It feels pretty amazing."
Wendt said she is happy to see that more and more people are finding out about the CAC, as there's still some who don't know about it. As for now, Wendt said they are trying to meet the needs, along with the help of other great organizations in the community, like St. Vincent de Paul.
"It takes all of us working together — Girl Scout troops and other groups that help out. We also get volunteers from different organizations," said Wendt. "It's great to see the community come together, neighbors helping neighbors."
Of Girl Scouts, Leah adds its a good way to encourage girls in leadership, while also giving back to the community.
"A really big thing with Girl Scouts is teaching them how to be leaders by letting them do things themselves, rather than doing it for them," said Leah. "For this, I had to set up some things, but it's more about trying to build those skills over time so in middle school they can be the ones contacting people, and setting things up."