Eight new literacy coaches and two family literacy specialists will start their tenure at Faribault Public Schools this fall, giving students, staff and families more support than ever before.
During the Faribault School Board’s virtual meeting Monday, new Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran announced the district received a $1.3 million federal grant through the Minnesota Department of Education to fund the literacy coaches and family literacy specialists for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade.
Through the closed grant, Faribault Public Schools will employ one literacy coach at each of the three elementary schools, one at McKinley Early Childhood Center, two at Faribault Middle and two at Faribault High.
Only about 42% of Faribault students tested met state reading standards in 2019, according to state data. That's a drop from 43.1% in 2018, and only slightly higher than 2017's 41.3%. In the 2019-20 school year, 23.5% of the district's students were considered English Language Learners.
The MDE grant is an extension of the SRCL (Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy) grant the district received for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, but including the pre-kindergarten level is a new opportunity. Because the state extended the SRCL grant to last another year due to the coronavirus pandemic, five previously employed literacy coaches will remain in the district in addition to the eight new literacy coaches through the MDE grant.
“The pre-K through 12 presence really creates that system approach as well as bringing in our families and being able to support them in a new way,” said Corcoran of the MDE grant. “We’re very excited about it.”
The new literacy coaches will work directly with teachers to provide instructional coaching around evidence-based practices. Coaches will focus on the development of skills in disciplinary literacy so students learn to write and read in every subject area. For example, teachers will learn to help students decipher writing and reading from a scientific lens versus a historical lens. Coaches will also work with teachers to align their lessons with state literacy standards to ensure all students acquire the necessary skills to be successful readers and writers.
Corcoran said the roles of the SRCL literacy coaches will evolve a bit with the addition of eight new coaches. SRCL literacy coaches will focus on continued improvement and development in literacy instruction as well as the family partnership component.
In addition to employing eight new literacy coaches, the MDE grant will allow the district to hire two family literacy specialists. One will work with students from pre-kindergarten to grade five, and the other will focus on students in grades six through 12. Both specialists will connect with students’ families to encourage literacy in the home by offering support, understanding and resources.
Although the current pandemic presents unique circumstances that may conflict with family literacy specialists making home visits, Corcoran said they could extend their outreach when it’s safe to do so. The district may also host events like a family literacy night to bring families to the schools. Corcoran said plans are being considered, and the grant allows for flexibility.
One important function of the specialists will be collaborations with cultural liaisons and interpreters to work with families that are learning English as a second language. Corcoran said the district hasn’t completely mapped out the plan in this area, but having the specialists and other systems in place will open the door for more opportunities.
“Even pre COVID, we wanted to work toward building the family engagement component,” said Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland. “[This grant] is going to be a win-win both for the child and adults in that family and support kids for more success.”
The grant period will begin this 2020-21 school year, in conjunction with the district's back to school plan amid the coronavirus pandemic. The district is working to make the model work with whichever scenario the schools employ in the fall.
Board members showed strong support of the grant after Corcoran’s announcement.
Said Board member Carolyn Treadway: “We could all really use some positive news, so hearing about this grant today is just fantastic.”