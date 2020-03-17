Faribault Public Schools community,
Thank you for your patience as our school district continues to develop our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with Governor Walz’s mandate on March 15, Faribault Public Schools will spend the next 10 days formulating a Distance Learning plan that will allow student learning to continue from home in the event school continues to be out of session beyond March 27. That decision will ultimately be made by the governor and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Since school could potentially be called off through the remainder of the school year, it is important that our staff has this time to create a Distance Learning curriculum. Our administration is already working hard to make sure we are prepared to give students the best possible curriculum given these circumstances.
Distance Learning could include online and at-home activities assigned by your child’s teacher through SeeSaw, Schoology, or other technology platforms. It can also be in the form of a project or a packet of materials that do not require technology. Regardless, our staff will be prepared to engage students each day and deliver content on March 30 through the end of the school year, if necessary.
Our school district is dedicated to ensuring the health and safety of our students as we continue to navigate this public health crisis. We will continue to provide updates via phone, email, our website, and Facebook as this situation evolves.
Superintendent Todd Sesker