The Faribault Diversity Coalition is teaming up with the city's public school district and The Virtues Project-Faribault to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday with the sixth annual MLK Breakfast.
Although the breakfast has become a regular event, the program will be significantly different than in years past, according to Sambath Ouk, Faribault Public Schools equity and multilingual program coordinator.
When it was first established, the MLK Day Breakfast was the first community program to celebrate King’s legacy, according to Ouk. It’s grown throughout the years, but maintained a consistent message of love, friendliness, unity and justice.
Still, the focus will remain broadly the same, highlighting Faribault’s rich diversity. The event starts with breakfast, featuring a variety of cultural foods including huevos rancheros from Mexico and chai tea from Somalia.
A three part keynote address, known as Justice Dialogues, will take place after breakfast. The main speaker will be Kymn Anderson, former Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism president who is a local organizer with The Virtues Project-Faribault. Founded in 1991, The Virtues Project seeks to highlight virtues such as self-discipline, creativity and flexibility. In all, 100 virtues are highlighted as a part of The Virtues Project, along with five strategies designed to strengthen a person’s moral character.
It’s the first time that the Virtues Project-Faribault has been highlighted at the MLK Day event. Anderson said that the Virtues Project’s message of helping individuals to develop moral character has great overlap with King’s message.
Anderson added that as we commemorate the legacy of King, it’s vital to remember how much he believed not only in fostering a common respect and understanding, but living a life of service to others.
“It’s a day we pause to think about the importance of unity and peace, in terms of how we can work together as citizens of the planet,” she said. “It’s important to think of the message Dr. King had and how we can make that relevant today.”
Following Anderson’s address and a guided discussion around the impact of cultivating one's virtues, the winners of the annual MLK Day poetry contest will be announced. Elementary, middle and high school students are invited to participate in the contest with a reflection on King and his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
At the end of the program, participants will have the chance to simulate a protest march. Participants will be given a sign to hold, asked to stand if able, and sing a Civil Rights song led by the Faribault High School choir.
Throughout the program, the choir will also perform other songs associated with the Civil Rights movement. Area middle and elementary school students are participating too, reading out loud texts from Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Ba’hai and Indigenous religious traditions.
According to Ouk, an average of around eighty to 100 people typically participate in the breakfast. Ouk says he’s hoping for an even stronger turnout to revitalize the conversation around making Faribault more inclusive and welcoming for all.
“We’re hoping that we can help people get a deeper understanding of what justice looks like, what equal and equitable representation looks like,” said Ouk. “We want to we make this community welcoming to all.”