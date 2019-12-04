Faribault’s City Council expressed support for a proposed 2020 budget that will decrease the city’s tax rate, although rising property values mean the average taxpayer could still see their city tax bill go up by more than 5%.
The new proposal includes a tax levy increase of 5.42%, which will bring in about $500,000 more than in 2019. The preliminary budget of $9.75 million comes in at around $275,000 less than the projected budget the council considered in September. In the wake of the 2008 recession, the city cut staff and decreases the levy for several years. However, the levy has increased significantly over the last few years. Next year’s projected increase will be the smallest since 2015.
City Administrator Tim Murray described the budget as “status quo,” noting that it included no new employees or significant spending increases. He said even amid a strong economy, the city needed to keep its budget “sustainable.”
Faribault’s Fire Department had made the most significant personnel requests, seeking three additional full-time firefighters. Fire Chief Dusty Dienst has said that the Department has seen a 370% increase in calls since the department staffing structure was last significantly modified.
Dienst said that with more firefighters, critical response times could be reduced significantly. However, he conceded that after September’s preliminary budget came in too high for the council’s taste, this year’s budget likely wouldn’t include new staff.
The levy hike comes despite a strong economy, a significant increase in the city’s state aid funding and a more modest increase in health insurance costs for city employees than in years past. Mostly, the increase is due to increased personnel costs. Increased wages and benefits are mandated under three-year contracts the city has approved with public employee unions. While the contracts may be costly, they may help the city to attract and retain effective employees in a tight labor market.
Welcome to Faribault
The council also expressed support for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism’s request to begin work on a gateway signage project. A gateway signage project was identified as a priority in the Council’s Community Vision 2040 document, which was approved in 2015.
Under the Chamber’s plan, six gateway signs would be installed near the Faribault city limits. Two would be located along I-35, two along Minnesota Hwy. 60, and one each on Hwys. 21 and 3.
Many cities have installed similar sign, in an attempt to increase city pride and give visitors a warm first impression of their community. Some cities have gone all out, building exquisite signs at a cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Chamber President Nort Johnson said that at this point, the Chamber isn’t yet asking the council for money to fund the project. Nonetheless, the council packet included several potential designs, all of which sought to evoke Faribault’s history.
“We’re looking for something that is really top-notch,” Johnson said. “The design elements we want to see included are stone and block, along with the fleur-de-Lis.”
Instead, the chamber asked the city to help secure locations near the six gateway areas, and provide a councilor and city staffer for a Gateway Work Group. The work group would be tasked with developing a final sign design, funding proposal and project timeline by March.
Councilor Tom Spooner quickly volunteered to join the committee. Spooner said that with even small communities like Lonsdale sporting attractive signs, he doesn’t understand why Faribault doesn’t already have one.
“I think it’s great that the Chamber has brought this forward, because it’s great advertising,” Spooner said. “When people come in and see a nice sign, it really sets the tone for your city.”
Johnson said the work group’s funding proposal might well include city dollars. That would saddle the city with a potentially significant unbudgeted expense at a time when Faribault is struggling to fund needed road repairs.
However, Johnson added that with many area businesses expressing support, he’s optimistic that a significant portion of the project cost could be funded through private contributions.
“The idea has been very well received,” he said. “Community pride is a big thing for us, marketability is a big thing, and the economy is good, so I think now is a good time to put a partnership together to accomplish this.”