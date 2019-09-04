Fall is about more than back-to-school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s with a new season of the school’s annual Acoustic Roots Series kicking off this month.
Shattuck invited three music acts to perform in the historic Newhall Auditorium on three separate occasions this year, and the first on deck is blues group PK Mayo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Half acoustic and half electric, PK Mayo’s performance at Shattuck will include lead singer and guitarist Paul “Mayo” Mayasich with a bass player, drummer and a Hammond organist.
Dick Kettering, coordinator for the Acoustic Roots Performing Arts Series, said a lot of blues groups are a power trio with a guitar, bass and drums, but “you add the Hammond into the mix and it’s just a nice, full sound.”
Primarily based out of the Twin Cities, PK Mayo has toured the United States and Europe. After realizing he didn’t like hotel rooms as much as his own bed, Mayasich said his band now wants to tour “on a more limited structure.”
The band has released five albums under various names, all containing the name Mayasich. But to shorten the name to “roll off the tongue,” the group is in the process of re-branding as PK Mayo. The band’s first album under this name, a live record, will be sold at the Shattuck-St. Mary’s performance.
Mayasich was voted the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame Best Performer of the Year for 2016 and has been inducted into the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame as well. As another crowning achievement, his band worked with blues and soul vocalist Big John Dickerson to write “Arms of the Blues,” which won the Minnesota Music Award for Best Recording of an Original Song in 2000.
While he’s not a genre-specific artist, Mayasich said many recognize his format as Americana, roots and blues with elements of older country music from the 1940s and 1950s. It doesn’t matter to him, “as long as it’s good.”
“All I’ve heard [from others] is there’s no real boundaries or restrictions on where I’ve decided to go on things,” said Mayasich. “If I feel like playing something, I play it.”
Mayasich grew up exposed to music that never played on the radio, thanks to his older siblings. His twin sisters, classical violinists, inspired his interest in the slide guitar since both instruments work in the parameters of being lyrical and melodic. Mayasich’s older brothers also inspired his taste in music; they came home from college with stacks of “under the radar” albums by obscure blues musicians, and he found these lesser-known artists intriguing.
“They followed their own path, and I encourage people to do that,” said Mayasich. “Younger players I tell to find their tone and their song … No one else possesses your style but you. Identification is much more important to me than how fast you play or how many notes you know. Individuality sets you apart.”