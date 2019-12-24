There was a slight uptick in the jobless rate across the region from October to November, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, though the size of the increase differed significantly from county to county.
Nicollet County remains at the low end of unemployment, with a jobless of 1.9% in November, just up slightly from 1.8% in October, according to DEED figures.
That slight increase differed sharply from both Le Sueur and Waseca counties, both of which saw their unemployment rates increase to 3.6% in November. That is up from 3.0% in October for Waseca County, and up a full percentage point, from 2.6% in October for Le Sueur County.
The numbers also differ greatly from this time last year — a better comparison of the job market, according to many economists — when counties across the region either remained steady from October to November or saw their jobless rates decline over the same period, according to DEED figures.
In October 2018, for example, Nicollet County recorded a jobless rate of 1.7%. In November of last year, that rate declined, albeit slightly, to 1.6%. In the same time period, Waseca County saw its unemployment rate stay steady at 2.7% for both months.
The only county in the region that saw its jobless rate increase in that time period was Le Sueur County, which went from 2.4% in October 2018 to 2.8% the next month.
Steele, Rice and Mower counties saw slight increases in unemployment from October of this year to November. Rice County recorded the lowest jobless rate of the three counties at 2.4%, up from 2.2% in October. Mower County’s rate climbed from 2.4% in October to 2.6% in November. Steele County’s rate went from 2.5% to 2.7% over the same time period.
Goodhue County and Dodge County saw similar rates of increase, from 2.1% to 2.5% for Goodhue County and from 2.3% to 2.7% for Dodge County.
Freeborn County’s jobless rate stood at 3.3% in November, up from 2.5% in October.
The jobless rates in the region are on par with the rate for the state as a whole. Minnesota in November posted an unemployment rate of 2.9%, up from 2.5% in October.
Nationwide, the jobless rate stayed steady from October to November at 3.3%.