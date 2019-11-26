Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority has approved 3 Ten Event Center owner Ryan Ernster’s request for an additional $50,000 to help fix a historic downtown building that recently suffered a roof collapse.
The HRA is the second Faribault authority to approve funding for the building at 306 Central Ave., which has been vacant since June. Last week, the Economic Development Authority approved another $50,000 in assistance. The 19th-century structure at 306 Central Ave. sits in the heart of Faribault’s Downtown Historic District. At one time, it was used as a drugstore, cosmetology school and a part of the Security National Bank.
The building has been vacant since the roof collapse in June. With the cost of repairing the building potentially dwarfing its value, owner Chris Bednar has reportedly shown little interest in fixing it up. Ever since, the building’s interior has been exposed to the elements.
The building’s condition is worsening by the day, and leaks water into Ernster’s building next door. With an eye on not only addressing that problem but also expanding his successful business, Ernster has offered to purchase the building and fix it up.
Ernster says he intends to add the second floor space of 306 Central to his event venue, while renting out the lower level storefront space to an interested tenant. He estimates the total cost of the project to be around $230,000, $100,000 of which would be devoted to repairs.
In his remarks to a skeptical HRA, Ernster touted his Event Center’s success in bringing about 19,000 people to Faribault each year, providing a major boost for local businesses. He said that by expanding into 306 Central, he could potentially bring another 6,500 visitors to the city.
In particular, he touted the possibility for a renovated, expanded upper floor to host smaller events for businesses and community organizations in an intimate setting, opening up the Event Center to a wholly different clientele.
“Unfortunately, we have to turn down smaller events all the time,” he said. “I think a smaller space could provide more community access.”
Ernster also told the HRA that it would be very difficult to find another investor who would be interested in purchasing the building, given the expense of fixing it up. He promised a thorough rebuild of the structure after years of neglect.
“There will be some real significant investment in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, ADA, elevator, sprinklers,” he said. “That way, at least if it doesn’t work out for us, another viable business can pick it up in a few years.”
Many members of the HRA were skeptical, but only former Richard Olson ended up opposing Ernster’s request in the end. Olson argued that the HRA’s main focus needed to be housing and that Bednar should have taken more responsibility for the building.
“The precedent will be set that if you let a building go, the city will pay for it,” Olson warned.
HRA member Narren Brown expressed skepticism, although he liked Ernster’s promise to bring more visitors to the community. Brown said it was essential that the assistance be given in the form of a 10-year forgivable loan to protect the HRA.
Brown also suggested a compromise whereby Ernster would be required to host a certain number of community events each year free of charge for the community. Both proposals quickly gained support among the commission and were adopted into the final resolution.
Councilor Jonathan Wood said he struggled with the decision of whether or not to support the project. Wood, who owns his own construction business, says that the request is highly unusual for a board like the HRA.
Nonetheless, Wood offered praise for Ernster’s business plan and ultimately supported the funding. Wood expressed fears that without taking action now, the city could ultimately end up in expensive litigation regarding the building.
The HRA’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Dec. 9.