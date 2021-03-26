“I’ve never been this old before” is how Joe Skodje describes what it’s like to approach 100 years.
A World War II Army Air Corps veteran, a world traveler and a centenarian come March 30, Skodje has packed a lot of living into the past century.
A resident of Faribault Senior Living since 2018, Skodje spent 48 years — nearly half his life — in Clearwater, Florida. But at 97, he decided to move close to his son Kurt. Some of his favorite places in town have been Buckham West, Buckham Memorial Library and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where he is now the oldest member.
In celebration of Skodje’s milestone birthday, the Faribault American Legion is hosting a vehicle parade with staging at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Central Park. The community is invited to participate in the parade and toast Skodje at the Legion afterward.
Skodje looks forward to celebrating with his three adult children: Carol Skodje Westervelt of White Coast, Virginia; Kurt ,of Faribault; and Kristen Skodje Davies, of Crofton, Maryland. It will be the first time the four of them come together since before the onset of COVID-19.
A lot of living
A first generation American on his dad’s side, Skodje’s parents were from North Dakota and Norway. He had two brothers — one older and one younger — and both died in their 70s. Skodje’s parents also died young — his mother at 40, and his dad at 62.
“I’m almost as old as my mom and dad combined when they died,” Skodje pointed out.
The day of the attack on Pearl Harbor was a memorable one for Skodje. To this day, he remembers going home to Fargo, North Dakota, from his cousins’ house to find a telegram waiting for him. The day was Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, and the telegram read “Report to the OQMC (Office of the Quartermaster General) in Washington, D.C., without delay!”
It was in Minneapolis where Skodje was accepted into the United States Air Force, which was then called the Army Air Corps. Training took him to Texas, Kansas, Mississippi, Nebraska and Indiana. Assigned to the 442 Troop Carrier Squadron, he flew in the Invasion of Holland. With his most prized plane, the Fairchild PT-19, he made his first solo flight June 9, 1942 at Arledge Field in Stamford, Texas.
Skodje married his wife, Helen Larson, Sept. 11, 1943 while stationed in Kansas. They had known each other since they were teenagers growing up in Fargo, where Helen’s dad was his Sunday school teacher. He still recalls everyone at the wedding hearing “Pistol Packin’ Mama” by Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters from the drinking establishment across the street, carrying through the open church windows.
“Not a lot of guys remember their wedding song, but I do,” Skodje said with a laugh.
After the war, Skodje earned his degree in engineering at the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks. This made him the first in his family to earn a college degree, he said. With that education under his belt, he landed a job as an engineer at Honeywell, first in Minneapolis and then in Clearwater, Florida. He and Helen moved there in 1960 with their children.
Growing up 10 minutes from the beach, Skodje Davies said her dad hated sand in the car. To solve this issue, he brought a pail along and filled it with water so all the passengers could soak their feet before stepping into the vehicle. He also installed his own safety belts in his convertible and waited to hear the same number of “clicks” as passengers before driving away.
One special memory for Davies is acting as clowns with her dad at Christmas parties when he was a member of the Honeywell Minnrig, an organization for longtime employees. Skodje remembers this too; he said his daughter rode a unicycle and he rode an adult tricycle.
Throughout their nearly 72 years of marriage, Skodje and Helen took trips nationally and internationally and cultivated their interests on a local level through numerous organizations like the Suncoast Lodge Sons of Norway and the De Norske Singers and Dancers.
Skodje’s apartment at Faribault Senior Living contains photographs, paintings and relics of all types that give evidence to his long and adventurous life. A map of the world, hanging on his wall, is filled with pins that mark all of his travels, from his southernmost trip in Ushuaia, Argentina to his northernmost trip to Svalbard, an archipelago between Norway and the North Pole.
In his 100 years, Skodje can say he’s ridden on the back of an elephant in Thailand, sailed on the replica Viking ship the Saga Siglar, ziplined, flown in a hot air balloon and gone parasailing.
“I let [Helen] go first to see if it was safe,” Skodje recalls of parasailing. “She would do any of those things.”
Said Kurt Skodje of his mom, who died in 2015: “She was competitive, and anything Dad would do, she would try to do it a little better.”
Reflecting on growing up, Kurt Skodje said, “Our parents always showed interest in what we were doing and gave us opportunities to do a lot of things. They let us find out what we liked and what we didn’t like.”
Through that process, Kurt discovered that he shared a lot of interests with his father, mainly photography and woodwork.
Skodje continued to try new things and accept opportunities himself into old age. Several years ago, he participated in Honor Flight Central Florida, which transports U.S. veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to their service.
Of that experience, he said, “That was probably one of the most memorable days of my life.”
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s found ways to stay occupied with a virtual Bible study, lunch with a neighbor and playing bingo. He doesn’t actually like the game, he said, but he likes seeing people in person. For that reason, his children hope the birthday parade is a rousing success.