Faribault 9/11 A

Faribault Fire Capt. Joel Hansen, left, stands at attention Wednesday morning as firefighter Chris Bauer lowers the United States flag outside of the Faribault Fire Department during the 9/11 Memorial. At 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department honored the victims of the 9/11 attacks and the first responders who so bravely answered the calls for help that day and in the weeks and months that followed. 7:46 a.m. Central Time is the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center's North Tower. (Photo courtesy of the city of Faribault) 
