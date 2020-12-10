A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a street in downtown Owatonna.
Owatonna police reported that they responded to a motor vehicle and pedestrian crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N. Elm Avenue and E. Main Street. Officers and EMS staff treated the victim, 79-year-old Lanny Huemann, of Owatonna, at the scene. Huemann was then taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service to the Owatonna Hospital and later by air ambulance to Rochester where he died from his injuries.
Initial investigation indicates the vehicle, driven by Jerome Schnorenberg, 74, of Owatonna, was making a right turn from southbound Elm Avenue onto westbound Main Street and struck Huemann in the roadway. Owatonna Police Capt. Eric Rethemeier declined to say whether Huemann had been in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.
The accident came a little more than a week after an 88-year-old Owatonna woman was struck by a vehicle during her daily walk. According to OPD, the woman was using the crosswalk at the intersection of 18th Street and South Cedar Avenue Nov. 30 when a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Owatonna man hit her as he turned left onto Cedar. The victim in this crash is recovering at home.
Though the two incidents are close together, Rethemeier said pedestrians being hit by vehicles is uncommon in Owatonna.
“Fortunately we don’t have that many that take place in a year’s time period,” Rethemeier said. “With the warm weather there are just lots of people out and about taking advantage of this unseasonably warm weather, which increases the potential of these tragedies to occur.”
Between the mild winter the sun setting earlier, Rethemeier said it is important that everyone uses an extra sense of awareness when traveling – whether it be on foot or in a vehicle.
“If you’re walking in and about traffic I always suggest to wear brightly colored clothes,” Rethemeier said. “There are so many options out there now for people to wear bright LED lights, whether they be constant or flashing, that will help get the attention of drivers to let them know that a pedestrian is around.”
Drivers, Rethemeier said, need to exercise extra caution around intersections or any place that a pedestrian could be on a roadway.
“For drivers, it is their obligation to make sure roadways are clear and safe for travel – especially of pedestrians,” he said. “It’s important to be extra aware and extra careful. Any intersection where there is a crosswalk has potential for a motor vehicle and pedestrian-type crash.”
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the Dec. 8 crash, which remains under investigation by the Owatonna Police Department.
The report for the Nov. 30 crash has yet to be completed.