A federal lawsuit filed by one of two former Rice County jail inmates who claimed that a then-jailer improperly restrained him, causing injuries and violating his rights, has been dismissed.
Marcus Allen King also alleged that city of Faribault police officers failed to intervene after witnessing the then jailer, James David Ingham, of Dundas, knee a handcuffed King in the groin, and apply pressure to his neck and “extreme pressure” over his face and nose for an extended period.
According to a November 2019 criminal complaint charging Ingham with assault and misconduct of a public official, a sheriff’s deputy and police officer both notified their supervisors of Ingham’s behavior Sept. 7, 2019, suggesting he had used excessive force with King. Ingham pleaded guilty and was convicted of misconduct, a misdemeanor, in October. He resigned from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020.
The suit's dismissal was part of a deal agreed to by the Rice County Board of Commissioners in January, and requested by attorneys for the city, county, Ingham and King, according to court documents. The agreement called for the county's insurance provider to pay King $50,000. The county is responsible for a $2,500 deductible.
U.S. District Court Judge John R. Tuheim signed the dismissal order March 29. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.
King filed suit Sept. 17 in U.S. District Court, alleging Rice County failed to train and supervise its deputies, and that the neglect led to injuries suffered while in jail following an arrest for drunken driving.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum said last week that he still expects a second case against the county and Ingham, which doesn’t involve the city, to be settled. Commissioners Tuesday agreed unanimously to extend an agreement approved in January that could absolve the county of responsibility for a former jailer's legal fees in a case filed by Elizabeth Benjamin.
The agreement, which runs until 5 p.m. June 1, is similar to the agreement with King, requiring Ingham to dismiss cross claims against the county should the settlement occur before that date and not to make similar requests in the future. If there's no agreement by then, Ingham is free to appeal to the board, asking it to cover his legal bills, something Fossum denied late last year.
Ingham's encounter with Benjamin took place just hours before he came in contact with King. Benjamin has alleged that she was injured when Ingham used a technique meant to subdue prisoners on her that flung her up against a wall and split her head open.
District Court documents have said Benjamin was argumentative and verbally aggressive just prior to Ingham’s use of force, and that Ingham claimed Benjamin lunged at him. Video of the incident reportedly shows Benjamin had backed away from Ingham. Benjamin was taken to the hospital where she required four staples to close a head wound.