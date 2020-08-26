The Rice County Board of Commissioners approval of $125,500 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act funding to the Community Action Center of Northfield is good news for Faribaultians whose cupboards look bare.
The funding, which commissioners approved during Tuesday’s meeting, will help cover costs associated with a combination choice food shelf and mobile food distribution program in Faribault.
The sudden closure of the Faribault Food Shelf this spring presented an obstacle for low-income households needing to access food. St. Vincent DePaul’s food shelf has limited hours and cannot expand beyond its location. The Faribault Diversity Coalition currently provides food storage, but that space may soon become unavailable.
"The CAC has stepped forward in an attempt to fill that gap," said Social Services Director Mark Shaw, who brought the request to the board. "They're looking to create an infrastructure not only to meet the immediate needs of Faribault residents, but to be a lasting infrastructure."
Commissioner Galen Malecha noted that the $125,500 is only a portion of what is and will be needed. Shaw responded that he anticipates there will be resources available to sustain any organization in the long term.
Later, Malecha called the decision, "… a great investment. A great use of these funds."
Commissioner Steve Underdahl said that while there's a definite need for a food shelf in Faribault, he was concerned about the overhead in comparison to dollars spent.
Becky Ford, executive director of Faribault Youth Investment, said grant funding as well as contributions from community partners and individual donors, will help make up the additional $206,900 needed for the project.
Ford said the CARES Act funding will provide stability in terms of staffing, particularly for bilingual and multicultural employees, which are especially needed. Funding will also allow CAC to purchase and distribute fresh food to clients rather than emergency boxes packed with dried goods and nonperishables. In addition, funding will cover transportation expenses for the mobile service.
Currently, Ford is working with city contacts and local real estate agents to find a vacant building or government-owned building to house the new food shelf.
FYI is one of 10 area entities that teamed up to provide meal distribution services as a response to COVID-19. Soon after Gov. Tim Walz announced stay at home orders for Minnesota in March, FYI and Growing Up Healthy partnered with CAC, Faribault Public Schools, Rice County Public Health, Northfield YMCA, Three Rivers Hiawathaland Transit, University of Minnesota Extension and Healthy Community Initiative to create a food distribution system during the pandemic. Channel One Regional Food Bank, the Food Group and local donors like Hosanna Church served as food providers. In the first 10 weeks of the program, over 1,000 unique households used the service.
“It’s the most wonderful but crazy process I’ve ever been a part of,” said Sandy Malecha, senior director of Healthy Community Initiative.
As summer progressed, community partners knew they needed to consider a long-term solution to food inaccessibility. The group continued to meet weekly to discuss short term and long term solutions to food distribution challenges and held virtual listening sessions in English, Spanish and Somali. Using feedback from one another as well as survey results of 200 clients, the teams determined the most desired plan for Faribault clients is a choice model food shelf along with mobile distribution sites.
The group decided CAC would be the entity best suited to support the effort of a long term food shelf project. Faribault clients who previously used the Faribault Food Shelf have been referred to CAC, which serves over 4,000 Rice County clients. The organization, formed in 1969, operates a food shelf, clothes closet, and provides support for youth and services to seniors as well as gas vouchers and housing assistance.
The proposed choice model food shelf will have an electronic selection option to clients during the pandemic. Rather than receiving pre packaged boxes, clients can select their own food options and contribute to the CAC’s effort to reduce waste. It will operate similarly to this summer's distribution model, but Ford said locations may change.
This Thursday marks the final day of the mobile food distribution, so the CARES Act funding was approved at an opportune time. Before the new food shelf opens, Malecha said they're negotiating with the Minnesota Department of Education and Faribault Public Schools to set up an interim food service.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of conversations to be had between now and the end of the week,” Ford said. “But that’s how this whole thing has been; we’ve had to make decisions and move really quickly, so we’ve kind of gotten used to it.”
After the food shelf opens, Ford said keeping the collaboration of the original meal distribution partners will be important for making good decisions, as each entity has a different leg in the community.
“Despite the hardship of COVID and all the problems it has created, this is one of the silver linings,” Ford said. “Receiving this money to address COVID response is really an opportunity for the community of Faribault to come together and not just address the needs during the pandemic but also set up something sustainable that will serve the community long after.”