While many restrictions have lifted, and a sense of normalcy has returned in many parts of life, COVID-19 continues to impact local populations.
Rice County saw 617 new cases between Oct. 3 and Oct. 30. After a dip in the second and third weeks of October, new weekly cases jumped from 115 to 167 in the final week. Since data was tracked in March 2020, the county has reporter over 10,000 confirmed cases, including 135 deaths.
The case count for most of October was actually below the 698 cases observed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2. But counts remain relatively consistent, and increases/decreases each month vary by county.
In neighboring Le Sueur County, cases reached a new 2021 peak in the month of October. Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby reported 376 new cases for the month. That sum is the highest monthly total in the county since 459 cases were reported in December 2020.
The trend is in line with case rates across the state. Weekly active infections climbed past 20,000 in October, setting a record seven-day average for 2021.
Minnesota witnessed corresponding spikes in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations in greater Minnesota topped 500 in October, contributing to an increasing strain on short-staffed health care systems. Over 40 COVID-related deaths were reported by the state in the last week of October.
Community spread is a chief concern among public health officials in the midst of holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving. Infections exploded in November of last year, as seven-day averages for the state of Minnesota cleared 40,000 new infections.
“We are concerned about the holidays,” said Kirby. “We just want to make sure that everybody is safe and, if they haven’t been vaccinated, to seek out that opportunity.”
But the area is better prepared for a new wave, thanks to vaccinations. Approximately 63% of the population 5 and older has received at least one dose in Rice County. That’s still behind the 67% of the population vaccinated statewide.
“Anytime you’re in the winter months, people are closer together, and you’re always more at risk for any type of respiratory disease,” said Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst. “I don’t think we’ll peak to that rate [last year], because we have a vaccinated population now, which we did not have last November.”
New doses of the vaccine surpassed the plateau of the summer and early fall. MDH reports that 5,643 doses were administered in Rice County in October, the highest total since June. But much of this increase comes from patients that received a third shot or booster dose.
Booster shots have been approved for people 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and ages 50-64 with an underlying medical condition six months after their second dose. Third doses are recommended for the immunocompromised.
Rice County is offering Pfizer booster doses at its Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 clinics. First and second doses are available for ages 12 and up, as well as third doses for the immunocompromised from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 15.
Rice County is also beginning to roll out vaccines for ages 5-11 after new CDC recommendations last week. On Nov. 18, the county will host its first Pfizer clinic for ages 5 and up from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Northfield Community Education Center. The next clinic for ages 5 and up is at Faribault Middle School from 3:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Nov. 23.
“Parents need to sign up their child, because we do need parents’ permission,” said Purfeerst. “If it’s someone 17 and younger, we would strongly urge that the parent be present.”