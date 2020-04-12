Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING... .A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM SPRINGFIELD THROUGH NEW ULM TO COTTAGE GROVE IN MINNESOTA, CONTINUING TO NEW RICHMOND AND RICE LAKE IN WISCONSIN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR A SMALL SWATH OF COUNTIES JUST TO THE NORTH OF THAT LINE, INCLUDING THE TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. BANDS OF LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL BECOME HEAVIER THIS AFTERNOON, ESPECIALLY IN THE WARNED AREA. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL WILL SHIFT INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS EVENING BEFORE TAPERING OFF OVERNIGHT. SNOWFALL RATES OF ONE INCH PER HOUR OR HIGHER ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, WHICH WILL ALLOW THE SNOW TO QUICKLY ACCUMULATE. THE CHANCE FOR SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE APPEARS HIGHEST FROM SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. LOCAL AMOUNTS OF AROUND 10 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNING AREA. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL LIKELY BE A HEAVY, WET SNOW, SO SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR DUE TO THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND THE HEAVY WET SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DUE TO THE HEAVY, WET NATURE OF THE SNOW, TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&