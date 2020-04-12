MnDOT snowplows were out on southeast Minnesota state highways Sunday morning as a band of heavy of snow arrived in the region, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for southeast Minnesota. Some parts of southeast Minnesota are forecasted to receive 5 to 10 inches of snow. As the day progresses, motorists will encounter slushy conditions that will develop into snow packed roads later in the day with limited visibility at times. The weather service says winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create some blowing snow from late Sunday afternoon into Monday. Near white-out conditions could occur at times while the heavy snow is falling Sunday afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
“Our equipment and snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota were called out this morning and will continue to do the job through today and into Monday,” said Andrew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 East.
There are 101 snowplows that work the state highways in MnDOT District 6, the 11-county region in southeast Minnesota. MnDOT expects to deploy two shifts of drivers in the snowplows, who can keep the snowplowing effort going around the clock by working 12-hour shifts. In southeast Minnesota, MnDOT is in charge of plowing 3,778 lane miles with the average route for drivers being 31 miles.
MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:
• Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.
• Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
• Turn off your cruise control.
• Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.
• Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.
• Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.
• Never drive into a snow cloud.
For traffic and winter driving conditions information in Minnesota, a view of traffic cameras and snowplow cams, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.