A Rice County jury on Wednesday found Osman Abdirahman Ahmed guilty of sexually assaulting a woman as she jogged in the north west part of the city.
Ahmed, 32, of Faribault, was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct after a three-day trial.
In June 2020, a jogger in a Faribault park reported that a man about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a blue jacket and tan pants, and missing some teeth had followed her while she was running. The man offered her money for sex acts and flashed a large amount of cash in $20 bills. The man then grabbed the jogger and touched her in a sexual manner.
The jogger called Faribault police who found Ahmed near where the assault occurred. Ahmed's clothing matched the jogger's description, and police found he had $820 in $20 bills in his possession. The jogger identified Ahmed as her assailant.
Assistant Rice County Attorney Elizabeth Peterson prosecuted the case. This was the third jury trial in Rice County since the beginning of the year. The court started jury trials in May following the pandemic-related shutdown.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30. Rice County Attorney John Fossum expects Ahmed to be sentenced to 24 to 36 months in prison stayed, plus probation.
Ahmed will be required to register as a predatory offender as a result of the conviction. Osman was previously convicted of two gross misdemeanor violations, a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure in 2019. That incident occurred in the same area as this offense.
“The conduct in this case was potentially dangerous to the victim, it is fortunate that she was not physically harmed in this incident," said Fossum. "We appreciate the participation of the jury and the investigation of the Faribault Police Department. The court will need to craft a sentence to keep this defendant from continuing to escalate his conduct and protect public safety.”