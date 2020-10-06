Nerstrand celebrated the opening of the city’s new fire station Sunday with a socially distanced open house.
The 6,000-square-foot fire station features a training room, large shed and equipment garage. The Nerstrand Volunteer Fire Department station, constructed for approximately $248,000, houses two pumper trunks, two tanker trucks, two grass rigs and one rescue/recovery rig. The building, at 2 Cherry St., is handicap-accessible.
“That’s all we really needed,” said Fire Chief Pat Jirik.
Construction has taken place over eight to nine months. Nerstrand voters approved constructing the station in November 2018. That was enough to move the project forward, utilizing up to $200,000 from property taxes.
The department, which has 19 first responders, used to be housed in two buildings on either side of Nerstrand City Hall. Neither building had been constructed as a fire house. The buildings were later renovated to suit some of the department’s needs, mostly storage of the trucks. But neither space had running water, bathrooms or room for training. The Fire Department was forced to maneuver trucks around, increasing overall response times. Now, at the new facility, repairing equipment is seen as an easier task, and tankers can be filled within the structure.
“It’s definitely a nice upgrade for the community,” Jirik said.
The lot was donated by Nerstrand Agri Center owner Doug Gilbertson, and others also gave.
The Nerstrand Fire Department responds to emergency calls in Holden, Warsaw and Wheeling townships and the Dennison and Nerstrand areas. Jirik estimated approximately 80% of the calls the department responds to are rescue-related, and 20% related to fires.