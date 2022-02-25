Faribault woman charged with property damage, DWI Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Feb 25, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Faribault woman allegedly vandalized a man’s truck and drove away while drunk.Justine Judy Hansen, 28, was charged this week in Rice County District Court with felony property damage and gross misdemeanor DWI.Hansen rammed her car into a truck, then got out and hit the truck with a shovel around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to a court complaint.Hansen was driving away and stopped by the first Faribault police officer to arrive. Her car was damaged and the complainant’s truck had over $1,000 in damage.Hansen claimed the owner of the truck had tried to assault her and then hit her car with a shovel. She denied damaging the truck.Hansen admitted she had been drinking and a breathalyzer showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.13, the charges say.She has a prior DWI conviction in Rice County in 2017 and has a pending DWI charge filed in Steele County last month. Her driver’s license is revoked. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Justine Judy Hansen Truck Dwi Faribault Criminal Law Crime Law Motor Vehicle Car Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now No injuries in Morristown mobile home fire Drunk teen allegedly stole vehicle from Uber driver Seventh Street Bridge draws local attention Crash closes I-35 Apartment complex proposed on city-owned property Upcoming Events Feb 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25 Friday Fish Fry Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Feb 25, 2022 Feb 26 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 26, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices