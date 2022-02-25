A Faribault woman allegedly vandalized a man’s truck and drove away while drunk.

Justine Judy Hansen, 28, was charged this week in Rice County District Court with felony property damage and gross misdemeanor DWI.

Hansen rammed her car into a truck, then got out and hit the truck with a shovel around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to a court complaint.

Hansen was driving away and stopped by the first Faribault police officer to arrive. Her car was damaged and the complainant’s truck had over $1,000 in damage.

Hansen claimed the owner of the truck had tried to assault her and then hit her car with a shovel. She denied damaging the truck.

Hansen admitted she had been drinking and a breathalyzer showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.13, the charges say.

She has a prior DWI conviction in Rice County in 2017 and has a pending DWI charge filed in Steele County last month. Her driver’s license is revoked.

