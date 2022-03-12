With a highly contagious version of avian influenza continuing to make its way into commercial and backyard bird flocks in the United States, experts are encouraging early prevention efforts.
The virus is highly contagious and often fatal to chickens and other domestic birds, but poses a low risk to humans. The virus, called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), has now been found in wild birds, commercial operations and backyard flocks in several U.S. states, including Iowa and South Dakota.
Known infected non-wild birds were quarantined and did not reach the food supply, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Additional surveillance and testing is implemented in areas around the infected flocks.
Abby Schuft, an extension educator with the University of Minnesota, was hired in response to the 2015 virus outbreak to focus on biosecurity education and outreach. Biosecurity involves measures taken to protect animals from the virus. Schuft said biosecurity is any producer’s best defense.
“Regardless of the size of their flock, the only thing they can control is biosecurity,” Schuft said.
Biosecurity measures include reducing attractiveness on premises to wild birds, so they don’t land and shed the virus. Another precaution is limiting who has access to birds. Schuft said it’s important to make sure people are washing their hands and wearing clean footwear and clothing, including hats, scarves and gloves.
“What I mean by clean is to only use these items when around your animals. Don’t wear them to the feed store, the gas station or visit friends with chickens wearing the same clothing,” Schuft said. “As the weather warms, and sweatshirts come out, this will still be true. Only wear the same clothes on your premises.”
It’s most important for producers to monitor their birds, Schuft said. If there is a sudden unexplained death or unusual bird behavior, Schuft recommends producers contact the Minnesota Board of Animal Health immediately.
“Their disease status affects the rest of the state,” Schuft said. “Whether it’s a pocket of commercial industries, or vise versa. Small flock owners need to identify what clinical science may be to manage the care of their birds effectively. It is a fatal disease. The birds will die. Then it becomes the matter of a welfare issue. Once they connect with the board they will help walk through the process of depopulating, and how to decontaminate premises to prepare for a new flock later in the year.”
Commercial producers, like Jennie-O in Faribault, have have undergone a lot of bio-security planning since 2015. Schuft said the National Poultry Improvement Program instituted a biannual audit for commercial flock farms for certain sizes to make sure there is a plan in place should there be another HPAI outbreak.
With this outbreak, Schuft said there are a number of small flocks with confirmed detections. Schuft said the cases detected thus far range in flock sizes from eight to 119.
“That’s an audience that may not be familiar with biosecurity or think they are exempt because they aren’t a commercial operation,” Schuft said. “Disease does not exclude small flocks.”
The 2015 outbreak reportedly led producers to kill 33 million hens in Iowa (the nation’s leading egg producer) and 9 million birds in Minnesota (the nation’s leading turkey producer). There also were smaller outbreaks in Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Kathy Zeman, of Simple Harvest Farm Organics in Nerstrand, said maintaining healthy flocks is the best defense against the new avian flu.
“Building strong immune systems is foundational to organic food production in livestock,” Zeman said. “HPAI doesn’t really trigger a change in our biosecurity measures. It occurs in cycles across the continents every seven to 10 years, so it’s just another risk that we plan for long term.”
Avian influenza strains are classified in “high” or “low” forms, Schuft said. With a low strain birds can recover, but production might be slowed. The current strain is in the high classification, which moves rapidly and is fatal in poultry. Schuft said waterfowl are not negatively impacted but are carriers. It can also affect raptors, so those who see a sick or injured raptor of any sorts are encouraged to call the Board of Animal Health.
No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. But virologists worry it could mutate and become infectious to people.