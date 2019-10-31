SageGlass’ Community Gift Dinner is a night dedicated to giving back to local charities the company’s employees value. Team members and community gift committee members nominated various nonprofit organizations in and around Faribault to receive monetary donations.
The event, which included dinner, was held Tuesday at the Inn at Shattuck St. Mary’s. SageGlass donated $12,000 to 15 nonprofit organizations at the dinner. Proceeds earned from a silent auction allowed the company to double donation from prior years.
Various team members and committee members were present to award the organization with the gift they were nominated for. A wide variety of organizations were nominated, ranging from Ducks Unlimited to women’s centers. They are as follows.
• Perspectives was nominated by team member Hannah Ray. This organization takes a strength-based approach, recognizing each family member and their inherent worth, dignity and potential.
• SageGlass team member Midori Krieger nominated the Community Action Center of Northfield, which promotes a healthy, caring and just community for all people through resources, advocacy and volunteer effort.
• The Elks National Foundation, Inc. promotes the welfare and enhances the happiness of its members. Amy Tapp nominated this foundation which serves people and communities trough benevolent programs, demonstrating Elks Care and Elks Share.
• Team member Kate Huinker’s daughter attends Divine Mercy Catholic School, which inspired her to nominate the school. Divine Mercy helps form the whole person — spiritually, socially, culturally, emotionally and intellectually according to Christ’s example as found in the Gospel.
• Tim Henriksen admitted one reason why he nominated Steele County Ducks Unlimited was due to the fact that he enjoys duck hunting. Ducks Unlimited works to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.
• Whispers of Hope helps women understand and experience that there is hope in God for overcoming the struggles they face. It was nominated by Bryan Greer.
Brothers Brent Neirby and Troy Neirby nominated Ruth’s House of Hope — which provides a transitional shelter for those in need to receive food and other basic supplies and have access to 24-hour support from trained staff and volunteers.
• The Northfield Women’s Center offers a variety of programs that encourage women to dream about the legacy they want to leave, while providing tools and support along the way. John Devney nominated this women’s center.
• PawPADS-Pawsitive Perspective Assistance Dogs, nominated by Carl Newhouse, enriches the lives of people with disabilities by providing them with exceptionally skilled assistance dogs — to utilize the power of the human-canine bond as a therapeutic, educational, healing tool.
• George Trudeau nominated the Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus. Its mission extends beyond personal enjoyment and entertainment to making a difference in the lives of others.
• Operation 23 to 0 provides support to those in need by relieving simple stressors for those who may not see a solution in sight. They also fight to raise public awareness of the military suicide rates — nominated by Greg Borchers.
• Cliff Taylor nominated a community health center, HealthFinders Collaborative, who provides a comprehensive primary access point to health services for the marginalized families of Rice County.
The committee nominated three organizations. They are as follows:
• Falcon Robotics — Faribault High School Robotics Team — is sanctioned by Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST).
• The River Bend Nature Center strives to help people discover, enjoy, understand and preserve the incredible natural world around us.
• The mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is for Vincentians to grow in holiness and build a more just world through personal relationships with and service to people in need.
Tuesday’s event was the sixth annual for SageGlass, which manufactures advanced dynamic glass for windows, skylights and curtain walls.
Vice President of Administration Chuck Hayes enjoyed seeing the interactions of the nonprofit organization representatives.
“I love the buzz that flies around the room,” Hayes said. “There is such a wide variety of organizations here from different areas. It’s good to see them network with each other and build connections.”