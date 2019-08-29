With the last big weekend of summer travel coming up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to use extra caution this Labor Day weekend.
Motorists should also be alert for more people walking and bicycling as many children return to school beginning Tuesday.
Motorists may encounter bypasses, lane closures and detours. MnDOT recommends that motorists be prepared for slower moving traffic, think about using alternate routes, and call 5-1-1 or go to www.511mn.org to get information about road construction detours.
Highway projects that may affect weekend or first day of school travel Aug. 30-Sept. 3 include:
Southern Minnesota
• I-90 Freeborn County – Single lane traffic in each direction, reduced speeds, ramp closures and detours
• I-90 Fairmont to Blue Earth – Single lane traffic, reduced speeds and overpass bridge
• Highway 60 St. James – Single lane traffic in each direction
• Hwy 16 Spring Valley to Dexter – Hwy 16 detoured from Hwy 63 to I-90 through Sept. 6
Twin Cities
• I-35W Downtown to Crosstown – Northbound and southbound lane closures between I-94 and 46th Street, ramp closures
• I-35W North MnPASS – Northbound and southbound lane closures between Roseville and Blaine, ramp closures
• I-35 split in Forest Lake – Lane and ramp closures, single lane traffic
• I-494 Inver Grove Heights – Eastbound and Westbound lane closures and ramp closures
• I-94 East Metro Interchange – Lane and ramp closures through fall
Central Minnesota
• I-94 Lake Latoka near Alexandria – Lane closures in both directions
• Hwy 10, 59 in Otter Tail County – Alternating lane closures
• Highway 27 Little Falls – Closed, detour through September
• Hwy 27, 75 Wheaton – Lane shifts and/or alternating lane closures
• Highway 40 Milan – Bridge closed over Lac qui Parle Lake, detour
• Highway 40 Willmar – Road closed at CR 55, detour
• Highway 67 Granite Falls – Road closed between Upper Sioux Agency State Park entrance and Yellow Medicine River bridge, detour
• Highway 68 – Bridge closed over Lazarus Creek, detour
• Hwy 55 Barrett to the Grant/Douglas County Line – Road closed from Barrett to Hoffman. Detour. Alternating lane closures.
Northern Minnesota
• I-35 Snake River bridge replacements – County Road 7 Bridge over I-35 closed
• I-35 bridge painting – Lane closures
• Highway 2 Erskine – Ramp closures, detour
• Highway 53 south of Eveleth – Lane closures, bypass
• Highway 53 from Pale Face River to South Moon Lake Drive – Lane closures, Anchor Lake Rest Area closed through late-September
• Highway 53 Intersection improvement, passing lanes project – Lane closures
• Highway 53 bridge removal, resurfacing – Single lane in each direction
• Highway 65 resurfacing – Single lane, 80,000 weight restriction, 11-foot width restriction
• Highway 71 roundabout – Lane closure, detour
• Highway 135 resurfacing – Shoulder closures, single lane, 11-foot width restriction
• Highway 371 Cass Lake – Truck and local detour
Motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
For a complete list of projects by highway or region, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html. Motorists also can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media and signing up for email updates for major projects at www.mndot.gov/emailupdates.