Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that the data needed to redraw district lines from U.S. Congress to the county board won’t arrive until Sept. 30 — a full six months after the deadline set in law. The delayed data release will make an already condensed process of drawing the district lines tricky for the state and even harder for local governments.
“The deadlines will be tight — even tighter than they normally are,” said Rice County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson.
Much like state legislatures are tasked with redrawing their own district lines and those of U.S. representatives, Rice County goes through the process of redrawing its county board lines every decade to ensure population balance.
Once the new district lines are set, every county commissioner runs in the following election — an exception to the board’s normally staggered terms. The process is particularly tricky because districts are small — and so much of Rice County’s population lives in Northfield or Faribault.
Anderson will need to work quickly with Faribault and Northfield to make population balance possible by adjusting precinct boundaries. Faribault City Administrator Tim Murray said he doesn’t expect big shifts — but implementing even small changes can prove a headache.
“It’s not going to be exact, but we may need to shift a precinct line a block over if one part of the city grew more population than another,” he said.
Fortunately, Murray said that the city is largely insulated from the monetary effects of a late census. However, each person not accounted for can cost the state up to $28,000 in federal aid over a decade, meaning the delayed and potentially flawed census comes with a steep cost.
Had the 2020 census run normally, the Census Bureau would have released data at the end of last year indicating how many U.S. House districts each state will have for the next decade.
This year will be different, as the Bureau’s normal operations have been wracked by COVID-19 and the Trump Administration repeatedly shifting of its timelines, leading to several fights in court. Now, the Bureau won’t even release the basic apportionment data until the end of April.
Minnesota will be waiting for that announcement with bated breath, hoping to retain its eighth U.S. House district. The state hung onto the seat a decade ago by less than 10,000 people, but current projections indicate it’s likely to be lost.
At the state level, the divided legislature is likely to push redistricting to the courts, as it has for the last several redistricting cycles. Had the DFL won one additional Senate seat, an all-DFL legislature could have worked with Gov. Tim Walz to pass district lines to their liking.
Both the House and Senate have set up redistricting committees to consider potential district lines. Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, is the only area legislator to serve on either.
Even though the redistricting committee hasn’t yet met, Munson and his staff have enthusiastically prepared for the assignment, taking classes to learn more about redistricting and how to draw representative district maps. Coming up with a map that can win the bipartisan support needed to pass the legislature may be unlikely, but Munson noted that the courts often consider suggestions that come from redistricting committees.
Munson expressed disappointment that the committee won’t have the data it needs until the fall, but said it would instead give the committee more time to consider how it will use the data to draw fair district lines, an exercise he hopes will be less partisan and more useful.
“If you know exactly how the populations are in each precinct, then politics can get more involved,” he said. “(Instead), we can have an honest debate about demographics and socioeconomic lines, what’s most important when we apply the census data.”