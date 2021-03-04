More than 1,700 Minnesota townships will hold their annual Township Day meeting Tuesday, but this year may look different from previous years as communities determine ways to navigate the pandemic.
Across the state, around 91,174 residents are invited to attend their local township meeting to discuss and vote on various local issues, including the annual tax levy.
Merton Township will move forward with its meeting because that's what the residents chose, according to Township Clerk Brandon Balzer. The small township of less than 400 people is located in Steele County.
“The residents really drive this and if that’s what they chose, that’s what we go with,” Balzer said.
Balzer anticipates the meeting will be structured like meetings of the past, with not much different this year.
Bridgewater Township, a much larger township located in Rice County, will continue to hold its election on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The town will open its meeting at 8:15 p.m., but the bulk of the meeting will be moved to June 2, in the hopes that conditions will improve.
“I’m very hopeful it will be better in the summer,” said Frances Boehning, clerk of Bridgewater Township.
Additionally, the summer will likely provide for nicer weather and will allow for the meeting to be moved outside if necessary.
“Town halls have never been known for being large and spacious,” Boehning said.
Like other towns around the state, Bridgewater and Merton will review last year’s meeting minutes, review the town’s audit and vote on the property tax levy.
Residents can find their meeting's location and time by checking the published notice in the local newspaper or by contacting the township clerk. Attendees should expect to check in when entering the meeting space, according to Steve Fenske, Minnesota Association of Townships General Counsel. Typically the group then selects a moderator for the meeting and then sets the agenda.
According to Fenske, there will be time for residents to bring up any topic or issue relevant to their township. Unlike other government bodies, where elected leaders set the property tax levies, township residents are given more local control. Among the most common topics of discussion at these Township Day meetings include transportation.
“It's because roads are the biggest piece of infrastructure that townships maintain. Overall there's 55,000 miles of township roads that they have to deal with and we're about 70% reliant on the property tax for that so it relates to the tax, but it's also a very local concern that no one else, no other level of government is going to manage,” Fenske said.
Other topics of discussion might include the town’s contracts for fire services, prospective building projects or a desire to put more funds into the park system. Since each township is unique, each will have its own needs and topics of discussion.
Some Minnesota townships have decided to alter their meetings this year because of the pandemic. Some will modify their meeting space, others will use Zoom while some towns will use a hybrid of the two formats, according to Fenske.
"Township Day 2021 will still ensure a direct voice to residents of townships, with COVID precautions in place. Some townships will meet physically with masks and distancing, while other townships are embracing conference calls or virtual meetings. Some townships will officially start their meetings but then 'pause' business so that full participation can occur in fairer summer weather at outdoor meetings," Fenske said.
Townships vary in population and some with populations of more than 1,000 operate in a similar way to a small city. Each township is unique, with its own set of industries, agriculture and residential areas.
“No other group of Minnesotans has the opportunity to go into a meeting like this, and exercise some direct democracy, not just representatives … but there are pieces of township government that are true direct democracy, and they get a voice, and they get to express that to their neighbors, and to the elected officials who show up to participate and listen,” Fenske said.