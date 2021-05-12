After months of discussion, a name for Faribault’s newest park has been selected, one that some might say deserves a toast.
During a work session for the Faribault City Council following its Tuesday night meeting, the council agreed that the park being constructed on a portion of the former public works site will be named Fleckenstein Bluff, honoring the historic Fleckenstein Brewery that resided nearby in the sand-rock bluffs of the Straight River in the 1800s.
The decision came following months of discussion by the Parks and Recreation Board, which recommended the council name the park after Grace McKinstry, a prominent painter with worldwide recognition who grew up in Faribault and later returned to town. The board put an emphasis on naming the park after a local female of note, but listed Fleckenstein Bluff as its second choice in a report to the council.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said during the work session that he wouldn’t mind using the park name as a tribute to a prominent woman in Faribault history – of which more than half a dozen had been considered. Councilor Tom Spooner, however, was the first to point out that this park would be the only option to pay homage to Fleckenstein Brewery due to the location.
“With the proximity to the bluffs — they are right there,” Spooner said. “We’re not going to name something on the other side of town after [Fleckenstein], that wouldn’t make any sense. This is really the only time we can do it.”
The other councilors agreed with Spooner and requested that a historical marker be placed somewhere in the park to help the community and visitors connect with the area’s history. Voracek also suggested placing a QR code on the marker so that those seeking more information can be directed to it with ease.
Additional park space downtown is a key part of the city’s Downtown Master Plan, along with housing and amenities. This specific park fits in with an ongoing mission to revitalize the river area in downtown Faribault.
In 2019, the city entered into an agreement with Coldwell Banker Commercial/Fisher Development of Mankato, a real estate group planning to build a 111-unit apartment building similar to the Heritage Bluff Apartments. While the apartment complex will take up most of the site once it’s complete, the north end will be Fleckenstein Bluff.
The Fleckenstein Brewery hasn’t been in operation since 1964 and all of its buildings have since been torn down, yet tours of the area where the brewery once stood have been very popular. The tours, which are offered by the Rice County Historical Society, include visuals depicting what would have stood in many spots throughout the area. The land is now owned by Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
The business brewed beer for 108 years.