A newly released report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows that manufacturers are pleased with the state of the economy and have confidence that the good times will continue in 2020.
Across the country, consumer confidence rebounded nicely over the last two months after declining during the fall. Increased confidence in the labor market helped to drive that shift, according to numbers released by The Conference Board.
Minnesota’s labor market is incredibly tight, with fewer jobless workers than job openings in both the metro area and greater Minnesota. Due to a shortage of affordable housing and childcare, the situation is particularly difficult in Minnesota.
Manufacturing is a driving force of the state’s economy, accounting for 40% of Minnesota jobs, either directly or indirectly and $5.2 billion in GDP in 2018. Yet local manufacturers face a particularly tight labor market.
Given the situation, most manufacturers expect wages to rise in 2020, with the most common estimate of the increase being 3-5%. That’s very similar to the increase in the cost of labor businesses reported for 2019.
DEED’s Neal Smith said that the modest wage increase suggests a state of overall economic health. Higher wage increases might be a sign that the labor market has become excessively tight, inhibiting overall growth.
Although very few businesses expect an economic decline in 2020, predictions of a status quo economy are much more common. According to the report, half of manufacturers expect employment levels to remain even in 2020.
Smith said that the particularly tight labor market for skilled workers underscores how important it is for employers to keep existing employees happy.
“If businesses expect employment to remain the same, they need to retain their employees,” he said. “That starts with a positive culture and work environment.”
Manufacturers are expecting an important boost in their bottom line. While 38% reported declining profits in 2019, just 14% expect to do so in 2020. A modestly higher number of manufacturers expect prices to rise and half expect increased orders.
One hurdle for many manufacturers has been ongoing trade conflicts between the U.S. and other countries. As a result of the tariffs and countermeasures, 44% of manufacturers say they’ve seen increased costs, 42% report lower revenues, and 41% say they’ve had to pass costs onto customers.
Faribault Community & Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that the picture is similar for local manufacturers. Kuennen said that the partnership between local government and manufacturers remains strong, helping businesses to navigate through challenges such as tariffs.
“We’re hearing that local employers are making adjustments due to tariffs,” she said. “They’re trying to navigate it and we’re helping them.”
Faribault’s already strong manufacturing economy has been boosted in recent years by investments from businesses like Daikin Applied. Those investments have been made despite a workforce shortage worsened by a dearth of affordable housing.
Because property values are higher in the Twin Cities but building costs are similar, it’s often harder to get affordable housing built locally. Policymakers both at the local and state levels have promised increased investment in affordable housing.