Federal prosecutors agreed Friday not to prosecute a Bloomington man for two area bank robberies and illegally purchasing five guns in exchange for an admission of guilt in a January robbery at Northfield's Premier Bank.
While Deandre Dontal McGowan, 33, won't be charged with the other two robberies — on Oct. 27, 2018 at the same Premier Bank and on Dec. 22, 2018 at the New Market Bank in Lakeville — or the gun purchases, that information is expected to be used to increase his sentence.
Federal courts are able to consider evidence of other uncharged crimes in determining sentencing, something Minnesota courts aren't able to do, according to Rice County Attorney John Fossum.
That could add another year onto a possible 20-year sentence, according to the plea agreement.
The court is also expected to take the use of a firearm and restraint of victims into consideration when determining McGowan's sentence. It will also consider that he accepted responsibility for the robbery provided he testifies truthfully during future hearings and that he provide accurate, factual information to probation officers during their pre-sentencing investigation.
In addition to a maximum 20-year sentence, McGowan could receive three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, a special assessment and mandatory restitution to be determined by the court.
McGowan has also agreed to pay $19,687 in restitution to Premier Bank for the October 2018 robbery, another $11,526 for the one in January and $5,099 for the Lakeville heist, court records show.
As part of the agreement, Deandre Dontal McGowan admitted that he and an accomplice entered the Northfield bank Jan. 15. The unnamed accomplice, who has yet to be charged, is shown in security footage brandishing a firearm at employees and a customer, and ordering them to lie down while McGowan bound their hands behind their backs with plastic zip ties. McGowan then ordered one of the employees to fill his backpack with $100 bills, according to court records.
McGowan's vehicle was reportedly tracked by law enforcement to his Bloomington home using security camera footage from nearby businesses and traffic cameras on Interstate-35. There, officers reportedly found clothing worn by the alleged robbers and a teller's purse from the Premier Bank.
McGowan reportedly used $3,500 of his take during the January robbery to pay past due rent.
Sentencing in the case has not yet been set.