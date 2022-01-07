Short one member, the Faribault School Board is moving swiftly to return the dais to its normal size.
With former School Board member Carolyn Treadway having resigned, effective Jan. 1, a year before her term was slated to end, the board met for a Jan. 3 organizational meeting to approve a timeline to fill the vacant seat.
The timeline, which was approved, offers Jan. 21 as the date by which letters of application and resumes are due to the district office. Between Jan. 22 and Feb. 16, a subcommittee will meet to review applications, draft a questionnaire to send to applicants and mull a recommendation regarding the selection of a new School Board member. On Feb. 22, they will present their recommendation and request approval from the board to fill the vacancy by appointment.
Assuming this is approved, a 30-day waiting period — required by state statute — is given for eligible voters in the district to file a petition to reject the appointee. According to Superintendent Todd Sesker, if a petition collects signatures from 5% of registered district voters, this group has the legal right to reject the appointee.
After the 30-day period expires March 24 — assuming a petition signed by at least 5% of registered district voters to reject the appointee is not filed — the appointee will complete their certificate of election and take their oath of office March 28.
Asked by School Board member Jerry Robicheau if the appointee’s term would expire when Treadway’s was slated to expire or if it would extend until the following election, School Board Chair Chad Wolff said the appointment is scheduled to go until the end of the calendar year. After this, the appointee can either choose to step down or file to run for a full term subsequent to the expired appointment if they would like to stay on the School Board.
While there are means other than with the aid of a subcommittee with which the School Board can review applications and provide a recommendation, Wolff said this was the board’s solution when the last resignation — that of former School Board Chair John Currie in November 2019 — took place in the middle of a board member’s term. Wolff went on to say the process seemed fair and efficient at the time and would help the board this month as they are occupied with the superintendent search, for which they have six interviews on Friday and Saturday.
Though the approved timeline leaves about three months during which a seat will be left vacant on the Faribault School Board, Wolff said the Minnesota School Boards Association guidelines left no alternative.
“This is about as fast as we can make this happen,” he said.