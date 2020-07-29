An historic building declared hazardous last month by Montgomery city officials was destroyed in an early Wednesday morning fire.
Fire fighters from three departments — Montgomery, Le Center, Lonsdale and New Prague — responded to the brick structure at 104 First St. The building, and one to its north that housed Franek Plumbing and Heating, were built in 1896.
The fire was extensive and destroyed the roof of the building, owned by Robert and Bonita Taraba. The fire traveled to the Franek building, a third building was hit with water damage and another was damaged by smoke.
Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck said that the building still wasn't safe for area investigators and that the cause of the fire is still unknown. So far, only the fire marshal has entered the building, who cleared the scene.
"All we know is it started upstairs and flames traveled to the next building over," added Heck.
The building was declared a structural and fire hazard at a June 15 Montgomery City Council meeting. Building Inspector Corey Block said that the building had been abandoned for more than a year and was in decrepit condition prior to when the fire broke out.
"It was falling apart," said Block. "Bricks were falling off the building. The roof had holes in it."
Heck said that Taraba had been given notice that the building had been declared hazardous and the owner had until July 8 to respond to the city's notification. However, Heck said that no response came. From that point on, Taraba had until mid-August to tear down the building. Otherwise, the city would have sought a judicial order to remove it.
After the fire, the building had been designated a public safety hazard and the city planned to work on bringing down the structure later in the day.