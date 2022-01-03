Minnesota may be notorious for its frigid, snowy winters but there are still plenty of ways people can enjoy the great outdoors during the winter.
Faribault Parks and Recreation offers an afternoon of fun from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at North Alexander Park. The second annual Faribault Frostival first began as a way for Parks and Recreation to engage families and encourage outdoor activities. New to this year's festivities is dog sledding with Cast Outdoor Adventures.
Other new activities welcomed this year include family competitions with different levels of scavenger hunts, snowball slingshots (with tennis balls as backups, pending snowball making conditions), bocce ball, crafts, ice bulls-eye, Jenga, s'mores stations, fish camp and more. Families must pre-register by the end of the day Thursday, Jan. 6 to participate in the event. The family fee is $15.
Parks and Rec Youth Recreation Coordinator Jill Strodtman said there was such a good turnout last year, staff were eager to bring it back again this year and see if there's a common interest in the event.
"The park is such a beautiful area, so it's nice to highlight that with an outdoor opportunity," she said.
Musician Noah Battles will share live music, and Strodtman said Kwik Trip will provide hot cocoa for the event to help attendees stay warm. Faribault Fire Chief Dusty Dienst secures an area on the Cannon River for winter ice golf, and Matthies Percherons also returns to offer horse drawn carriage rides included with the registration fee. This year, Matthies is also joined by Cartway Wagons.
Molly Olson, naturalist/marketing coordinator for River Bend Nature Center said staff will provide snowshoes for attendees to try out and get a feel for. Those interested in getting some more practice outside of the Parks and Rec event are encouraged to attend one of River Bend's pop-up events, where staff will rent out snowshoes. Events will be posted on social media and River Bend's website homepage as they are scheduled. Two luminary snowshoe hikes are scheduled for all ages from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and an Adult Night Out version takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11. See rbnc.org/upcoming-programs for more information.
Olson said the Frostival event is a good way to let the Faribault community try out different ways to get outside in the winter. She feels it's a good way to show those not native to Minnesota that there are fun things to do outside in the winter.
"It's also a great way to connect with community members, as it's a little bit more centrally located in Faribault," said Olson. "It's always really fun to connect with people, and especially the parents. There's lots of times we see the kids for field trips, but we don't always get to interact with the parents so that's always a highlight."
The fish camp, which focuses on ice fishing education and giveaways, also takes place during the Frostival event. Strodtman said the camp was previously at the Washington Rec Center.
Personally, Strodtman enjoys seeing families having fun and enjoying the outdoors. She recalls a beautiful sight last year, where a wagon load of people traveled along the rivers edge along the wintery-landscape.
"It was such a beautiful view," said Strodtman of last year's favorite memory. "It's fun to watch families hanging out and enjoying some fun, little games. It's just a unique experience."