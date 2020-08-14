When the local American Heritage Girls troop, chartered by Trinity Lutheran Church, heard of the fire that destroyed of the Faribault Lutheran School playground, members and leaders decided to host a rummage sale to give back to the place that’s been so generous to the organization.
Since the July 13 fire destroyed most of the equipment on the playground, many FLS families raised funds through GoFundMe to begin the steps for rebuilding. Donna Hulsing, one of the leaders of the local American Heritage Girls troop, says all proceeds raised from the sale, including generous donations from customers, will go toward the rebuilding.
Hulsing organized the two-day sale, along with the help of many volunteers. The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Faribault Lutheran School gym.
A combination of items, Hulsing says, were donated from American Heritage Girls’ families, Trinity Lutheran Church families and members of the local community.
“It’s a blessing for us to do it with other members and FLS volunteers,” said Hulsing. “It’s also a good opportunity for forgiveness toward those responsible for starting the fire.”
Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said last month that the fire was accidental, started by three juveniles playing with a lighter.
Many of the event organizers’ time was spent sorting all the donated items over the last four days.
Youth volunteers included troop members Daphene Hulsing, Hannah Stokes, Lilly Hulsing, Nevaeh Weeg and Cecelia Caron, along with the assistance of David Hulsing and Olivia Crooks. Together the eager volunteers took on the tasks of advertising the sale by holding a sign along Hwy. 60, helping customers carry items their vehicles, offering curb-side services, bagging items, handling money and accepting donations throughout the day on Friday.
13-year-old Weeg says she was having a lot of fun helping out with the sale with her friends by her side. In agreement, Daphene Hulsing, 13, agreed, saying that, volunteering her time was fun, and that she was glad they were doing it because they are supporting the school.
Crooks, 12, former student at Faribault Lutheran added, “It’s a great opportunity to help the school and it’s a really great school.”
Hulsing says she is thankful for all who have helped, and especially for her three “angels” — Deb, Bec and Mary — who stopped by to drop off items, and ended up staying to help set things up, and even offered to take things down Saturday evening.