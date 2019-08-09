For years, the Friends of the Buckham Memorial Library have envisioned creative ways to use currently bare space in front of the old portion of the library.
Now, with the city launching its Journey to 2040 downtown revitalization plan, the library wants to seize the opportunity to provide a pleasant outdoor gathering spot for the community.
Friends of Buckham Memorial Library hold a public forum from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 as it explores how to best utilize the space in front of the old part of the library.
The organization is working with Minneapolis-based architecture firm Perkins & Will to envision future use of the space. Perkins & Will was a natural fit to help the library project, having been tapped by the city to develop its “Journey to 2040” downtown revitalization plan for Faribault.
Last fall, Librarian Delane James put some tables and benches in the area, she says, to help visitors imagine what could go in the space. James envisions that someday soon, the area in front of the old library could provide a terrific place for the community, especially children, to read, talk and learn.
“We’re hoping to develop a really great space for people to gather outdoors,” she said.
Friends of the Library President Kathy Sandberg said that although the Perkins & Will team will draw up some sketches of the area that could be revamped, but the Friends of the Library will offer formal proposals at the meeting. Sandberg said that’s because they want ideas to be generated by the community.
Based on community feedback, Perkins & Will expects to draw up some sketches which can be put on display at the library. Community members can share their vision for how to use the space with library staff and at future meetings.
Any renovation plans will be subject to restrictions due to Buckham Memorial Library’s spot on the National Register of Historic Places.