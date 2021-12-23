A Graham Street resident steps up their holiday decorations to the next level, with lights synchronized to music. Passersby are encouraged to turn their radio to a specific station while driving by. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Businesses decorate their storefront windows as part of a Winterfest activity where community members could vote on their favorite window. Pictured is Heartman Agency's Dr. Suess-themed windows. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
While there wasn't a lighting contest in Faribault, some residents still went all out to get in the holiday spirit.
Businesses along Central Avenue also decorated their storefront windows with various holiday decor and lights, as part of a Winterfest activity. Community members were encouraged to vote on their favorite window throughout the Winterfest events.
Faribault Main Street announced the following winners earlier this month:
Best Overall Window: Boxers
Best Themed Window (Storybook): Heartman Insurance
Honorary mention to: Cardboard Vault, I am the Lily of the Valley, Faribault Vacuum & Sewing Center and Zensational.