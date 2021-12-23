While there wasn't a lighting contest in Faribault, some residents still went all out to get in the holiday spirit. 

Graham St.

A Graham Street resident steps up their holiday decorations to the next level, with lights synchronized to music. Passersby are encouraged to turn their radio to a specific station while driving by. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Businesses along Central Avenue also decorated their storefront windows with various holiday decor and lights, as part of a Winterfest activity. Community members were encouraged to vote on their favorite window throughout the Winterfest events. 

Faribault Print Shop

Greenery on Central Avenue's iron fence adds a shade of green to the Faribault Print Shop window. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Greenery on Central

Central Avenue's fences are adorned with greenery and are topped with red bows. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Holiday wreath

A holiday wreath sits in the window of one Central Avenue business. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Johnson Advisors

Staff at Johnson Advisors decorate their storefront windows with holiday lights and a multi-colored Christmas tree. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Faribault Main Street announced the following winners earlier this month:

Best Overall Window: Boxers

Best Themed Window (Storybook): Heartman Insurance

Heartman Agency Dr. Suess window

Businesses decorate their storefront windows as part of a Winterfest activity where community members could vote on their favorite window. Pictured is Heartman Agency's Dr. Suess-themed windows. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Honorary mention to: Cardboard Vault, I am the Lily of the Valley, Faribault Vacuum & Sewing Center and Zensational.

Snowflakes downtown

Intricately designed snowflakes and red tinsel line Central Avenue in Faribault for the holiday season. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Angels by Legion

Two angels sit between the Faribault American Legion and the Depot Bar & Grill. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Central Park

A Christmas tree decoration outlines the dark December night in Central Park. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Close up shot

A close up photo of a holiday decoration reveals a mix of greens and reds. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
1st St. SW

In the mix of traditional holiday lights, some residents also incorporate spotlights with changing colors. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
3rd Ave. NW

Holiday lights on a house along Third Ave. NW shine bright from across the road. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
2nd St. SW

Red is just one of many colors that adorn the lawn of one house on Second St. SW. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
2nd St. NW

A house on Second St. NW is lined with holiday lights and decorations, from reindeer, wreaths and snowflakes. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
2nd St. SW Block

Neighbors on Second St. SW decorate their lawns with Christmas trees of all shapes and sizes. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

