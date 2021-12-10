While the Rice County Historical Society (RCHS) opens the Alexander Faribault House several times throughout the year, Winterfest offers a unique opportunity to view the historic property at night and in the wintertime.
Last Saturday, the RCHS hosted the 14th annual French-Canadian Christmas Open House. RCHS Executive Director Sue Garwood said they had 157 people visit the Faribault founder's family home in just four hours, a record number for that event. In 2019, the house was open both Friday and Saturday and had a total of 135 visitors throughout both days.
Though there were certainly plenty of visitors from Faribault taking a trip through the house, Garwood says it was also fun to see that people traveled from outside the local community. She noted some came from the Twin Cities, Mankato and other areas around Faribault.
She credits that, in part, to the fun events the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Faribault had planned, and since the open house was well publicized. Garwood personally enjoys getting a chance to talk to those who stop by, and get a better sense of where they're coming from.
Garwood commends volunteers for making the open house possible; they help decorate the house, get ready for the event and serve as tour guides throughout the day. The group prepares the house for the Christmas season with French Canadian décor, echoing the heritage of the city’s founding father, with homemade ornaments as the family likely used in the late 1800s.
She says there is something special about Christmas and the celebration of it, mostly because people can relate to it, since they are decorating their own homes in special ways.
"We all have our own traditions and connections to our past, and something we all do within our traditional celebrations that are an echo of our past," said Garwood. "It's a connection to each other and the community. I think that's one of the special things that happens at Christmas."
The French-Canadian Christmas open house tradition began back in 2006, when two new RCHS volunteers recommended the idea of having an open house during Christmas, similar to what Hormel does in Austin. Volunteers talked through different themes they could use and wanted something that ties into the history of Faribault and the Alexander Faribault families.
Small traditions of French-Canadian Christmases, like putting shoes in front of the fireplace instead of stockings, are scattered throughout the house for people to observe. Typically, RCHS volunteers offer cider and cookies in the traditional shape of a manger, but opted out of the tradition since it would require people to take off their masks to eat and drink. Garwood is hopeful to get back in the swing of tradition and looks forward to bringing that tradition back when able to be together without masks.
In the museum world, Garwood says there's been a lot of discussion and concern about how the pandemic might impact the facilities going forward. After what she saw on Saturday, Garwood feels pleased with the importance of history to those in the local area.
"It just reinforces the fact Minnesotans really value their history and are curious about and interested in exploring more," said Garwood. "History is important. It helps us understand our past. To explore that is important for everyone in the committee. This community embraces history in so many ways, and it showed in tangible numbers on Saturday."
Garwood reminds all who may be interested that the house is always available for tours, whether a group of two or 20. The next scheduled open house is set for Heritage Days 2022.
Located at 12 First Ave. NE, RCHS states the Alexander Faribault House was built in the Greek Revival style in 1853 by Alexander Faribault for a cost of $4,000. The Faribault family lived in the house for a few years, moving a few years later to a large brick mansion on the bluffs overlooking the Straight River.
The house was used as a civic center and as a private home. The house was saved from demolition in 1944 by the “Save the Faribault House Committee” and in 1945 was given to the Rice County Historical Society, according to its site.
Today, RCHS says the Faribault House displays pieces belonging to the Faribault family, as well as other early Rice County settlers.