In a typical year, Hometown Holidays would have brought together area residents at the Community Center for an evening of family fun. Yet even though the in-person event was cancelled this time around, the 2020 edition was a definite success with more than dozen families taking home a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.
The tree Honesty Nagel received was the first she’s ever put up at Christmas. The local mother of four said she was very grateful for the gift, which provided some cheer amid an otherwise difficult Christmas for her family.
“It meant a lot especially to my kids,” she said.
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Parks & Recreation Department set out months ago to organize a safe, yet fun version of the event, knowing the community to be much in need of holiday cheer. But when Gov. Tim Walz put a halt to in-person gatherings, even the outdoor event had to be scuppered.
Nonetheless, Adopt a Tree went ahead, with 19 area businesses and organizations participating. In order to ensure that more people can see the trees, and avoid any large gatherings of crowds, the trees were lit up each night from Thursday, Dec. 3, the initial day of Hometown Holidays, through the following week.
Parks and Recreation Department Aquatics Supervisor Kevin O’Brien, who played a crucial role in organizing the display, said that the phone was flooded with calls from residents who loved the display and were interested in learning more about the story behind it.
“A lot of people were wondering what the deal was,” he said. “(They) loved it.”
While the city may have put the event together, it was businesses who donated the trees and lovingly decorated them. On Dec. 3, they filled into Central Park, eager to give back to the community.
“I think it’s a great thing as a business to help out others,” said Jessi Kaune, a stylist at Studio 14 Salon and Spa. “It’s nice to put them out here where everyone can drive past and see them, to bring some spirit to the town.”
Businesses weren’t the only participants in the event. Students Together Offering Peer Support, a student organization at Faribault High School participated as well, utilizing leftover funds that couldn’t be used for other events or community service projects.
“Normally we would do things like the fifth grade lock-in, but this year with the change in the schools we may not be able to do those things,” said the club’s advisor, Laura McColley.
Even though STOPS students might be used to more interactive service projects, McColley said they were excited to be able to provide some of the holiday spirit through Adopt a Tree. For their tree, they chose to use red and white decorations, just like a stop sign.
Faribault Evangelical Free Church participated as well, providing a tree adorned with clear glass ornaments filled with handwritten notes. Church member Kim Clausen said that the church participated to help provide hope in the midst of a dark time.
“Our theme is a light in the darkness, so hopefully people will be able to find some light in the darkness that’s kind of enveloping the world right now,”
Providing community cheer wasn’t the only reason that participants were excited to support the display. Working with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the city was able to then donate the evergreens to low-income families who otherwise couldn’t afford a tree.
“I just want to say thank you to St. Vincent and everyone who donated and helped to pitch in," said Nagel.
Amanda Northrup, a local wedding and social sales manager, said she’s had an artificial tree but after years of wear and tear, it wasn’t in usable anymore. As COVID-19 bears down on the hospitality industry, Northrup is on her second furlough this year and has little money to spend.
To pick out her tree, Northrup brought along her young son and daughter. After checking out each tree, they settled on the one donated by Greater Minnesota Gas and enthusiastically helped load it into the car.
When Adopt a Tree was first organized, Parks & Rec Director Paul Peanasky said it was unclear whether the event would continue next year if Hometown Holidays is allowed to again take place in the Community Center.
Given the robust response, Phenow said the only real question now is how much the program could be expanded, as supportive businesses, grateful families and a pleased Parks & Rec Department are ready to do it all over again.
“The businesses have responded very well, the community has responded very well and it’s really a win-win-win, all the way around,” he said.