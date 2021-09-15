Paradise Community Theater's fall play is a comedic murder mystery full of unexpected jolts and surprising twists.
Switching gears from psychological thriller, "The Haunting of Hill House," Paradise Theater Director Patrick Braucher particularly loves the building tension and comedy in the troupe's fall show, "Drop Dead."
"I love this so much. These people are making me laugh so hard, I have tears in my eyes," said Braucher of the production. "That's kind of what I want to do, I want to scare people and make them laugh. I like the tension building of not knowing what's happening next. It does happen in the show, it is a murder mystery within a murder mystery. There is some fun tension in this, a couple of jolts. They come unexpectedly, because we're in the middle of a comedy."
The play within a play is directed by “Wonder Child” of the Broadway stage Victor Le Pew (Todd Ginter). Victor enlists the help of former television star Mona Monet (Courtney Kryzer), by-the-book actor Brent Reynolds (Ron Hager), 80-year-old deaf theater actor Constance Crawford (Kathy Rush Vizina), overzealous newcomer Chaz Looney (Max Gibson), TV repairman turned actor Dick Scorsese (Julie Longshore) and ex-porn star Candy Apples (Emily Cloutier). Phillip (Jason Domstrand) is the stage manager who works to keep the cast in check as they attempt to make it through the play’s final rehearsal.
Along with the show's nonsense, as the cast readies for the murder mystery during the final rehearsal, they find themselves in the middle of a real mystery. With cast members killed off one at a time during rehearsal, comedy ensues as the actors question each other's motives while meddling producer Piggy Banks (Dean Lamp) and playwright Alabama Miller (Garrett Fitzgerald) intervene. The fall show dates are Sept. 17, 18, 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 2 p.m, with the Thursday, Sept. 23 performance in ASL.
In Ginter's eyes, Paradise Community Theater's performances of its fall play are just what's needed in the 18th month of a pandemic.
"This is a great play," said Ginter, who plays the director of the play within a play. "You don't have to think, it's not heavy. It's just silliness…. You're gonna watch lunatics, at least one lunatic, maybe a bunch of lunatics be loony. We're not putting anything on your shoulders, just to come and laugh and be happy to sit in a theater again."
Enjoying taking part in these types of fun plays, Ginter says Braucher is theater through and through, and knows how to put on a show.
"Our bus driver knows where he's going. People aren't going to be disappointed," said Ginter.
Kryzer, a Faribault native and Owatonna resident, appreciated the collaboration Braucher has created. He made sure to ask others for their own ideas, and kept building off the energy of what the cast members could bring to the show itself. Kryzer felt cast members were even more involved in the play since they had more of a say in things.
She believes the show is well worth the price of admission, because there are so many different, funny things taking place.
Northfielder Dean Lamp, who has been participating in theater productions since 1969, happily plays the part of the interfering producer turned victim.
"I create a character that is so easy to dislike, the audience is glad when I'm murdered," he said.
He feels that right now, people just need to laugh and the fall play is the perfect place to go for that.
"That's what we're here for. It's a chance to come and giggle for a bit, and go home still giggling," added Lamp.