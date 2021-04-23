A Kilkenny woman was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester following a Friday morning crash that left her with serious injuries.
According to a Rice County Sheriff's Office release, Phoenix Plaskett, 26, was driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute eastbound on Dodd Road near Le Sueur Avenue west of Shieldsville just before 7:30 a.m. when the vehicle entered the southeast ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its side.
Plaskett was reportedly extricated from the vehicle and transported by Mayo helicopter to the hospital. It’s not known if the driver was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
Responding to the crash were Montgomery Ambulance, Kilkenny Fire/Rescue and Rice County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash with help from the Minnesota State Patrol.