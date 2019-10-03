At the Faribault City Council’s work session Tuesday, councilors tossed an extra curve at City Engineer Mark DuChene’s proposal to extend State Avenue from Division Street to Hwy. 60.
The extension, approved as part of the city’s 2019 Capitol Improvement Project plan, would create a more direct route from Hwy. 60 to District One Hospital and River Bend Nature Center. The additional section would also provide easier access to Hwy. 60 for a quickly growing neighborhood in east Faribault.
In order to construct the road extension, the city needed to purchase the existing properties at 734 and 810 Division St. DuChene reported to the council that the city has managed to close purchase agreements for both properties. The property owner at 810 Division St has left the property while the owner at 734 Division requested and was granted an extension until Thanksgiving.
DuChene offered councilors two potential routes of the proposed road section for the council to consider. DuChene’s originally proposed route would include a reverse curve, allowing the city to preserve a garage on the 810 Division St. lot. The city estimates that preserving the garage and extra space on the lot would increase its resale value by $20,000.
On the other hand, the curved route would leave the 734 Division St lot small and oddly shaped, with the reduction in resale value largely offsetting the increased resale value of the 810 Division St lot. Councilors pondered the possibility of turning it over to the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority or Rice County Habitat for Humanity for development.
At the urging of some councilors, DuChene evaluated the possibility of an alternative route that would follow a straight path. The straight route would preserve a more rectangular lot at 734 Division St., although the house there would need to be demolished regardless. In addition, the city would need to return to the Minnesota Department of Transportation for approval for the straight route, which could lengthen the process.
The curved route is closer to MnDOT’s traffic safety standards because it increases the gap between intersections on Hwy. 60.
Ultimately, the council seemed to agree unanimously that it was comfortable with the curved route and ready to move ahead with the project. The city hopes to complete the extension next year.