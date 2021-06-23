The Faribault City Council on Tuesday awarded a contract for a project intended to spark business development on the north side of the community.
The council unanimously awarded the contract to extend a water main to Elko New Market-based Ryan Contracting for $684,040. The project includes the extension will run from Acorn Trail to the proposed northwest area water tower. The water tower project is being bid under a separate contract.
The bid is $486,570 lower than the $1.17 million engineer’s estimate. Faribault Director of Engineering Mark DuChene said the low bids correspond with a significant reduction in cost for PVC piping. He noted that though the previous price of PVC piping had negated the possibility of extending the water main to Hwy. 46, the current cost for the product could have made doing so feasible.
A majority of the construction cost is being financed through a low-interest loan from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority drinking water revolving loan fund. DuChene wrote in a memo that final funding breakdowns are expected after the water tower project is bid because the two projects share funding sources. The water main is not needed to be operable until the water tower goes online, so DuChene noted construction may start this fall or next spring, depending on the contractor’s workload. The water tower is expected to be in service in 2022.
In April, Faribault received a $2 million grant from the Business Development Public Infrastructure Program through the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development to help fund the new water tower. The City Council approved plans for the tower in 2019 with an expected completion date of July 2021. However, the project was delayed by about a year as the city worked to select a final location, design the new water tower and secure the grant dollars needed to pay for it. DuChene has said the new tower will resolve issues with water pressure and flow deficiencies in the northern part of town. It is also expected to foster future growth and benefit several nearby businesses, including Daikin Applied and Trystar.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said it is important that the city continue developing on the north side because the area has the greatest amount of available land in large plats.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a two year, $62,055 Minnesota Department of Transportation contract for trunk highway maintenance on portions of Highways 60, 298 and 299. The agreement covers fiscal years 2022-23. The per-lane-mile compensation rate is set to increase from $2,131 to $2,207 in 2022, and $2,283 in 2023.
• Approved a $4,600 railroad right-of-way agreement with Union Pacific allowing for a water main connection as part of the construction for the city’s water treatment plant.
• Accepted a $5,000 donation from Asian Buffet owners Laura and Logan Lin. The donation, made to show appreciation for the Police Department, is intended to be placed in a fund for supporting officer and staff mental health. “Thank you for serving us,” Laura and Logan Lin wrote. “I know your job is really hard and it’s really dangerous.”
• Approved a massage therapist license for Colleen Godfrey.
• Approved amendments to the city’s nonprofit/civic organization funding policy. The changes stipulate that a public notice announcing the request for applications will be made on the city’s website and in the Daily News by the end of June, and that applications are due back to the city administrator’s office by the end of July.
• Approved an Oct. 16-17 archery deer hunt for the River Bend Nature Center. The hunt, which has also taken place in previous years, is seen as necessary to manage the deer population.