A long-discussed interchange project could help to ease concerns about future traffic flow on the north side of Faribault — but the proposal seems to have stalled.
The prospect of an interchange at the intersection of I-35 and County Road 9, which has been on the table for more than a decade, has been strongly backed by Rice County officials. The county has sought the project, along with upgrades and improved pavement along Bagley Avenue between County Road 9 and Hwy.19 north of Faribault, as a way to provide space for businesses and industry interested in locating along the corridor and taking advantage of access to the freeway.
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, has been a strong champion of the project since he served as Faribault mayor. Jasinski introduced a bill to study a prospective interchange in 2018 and again in 2019, though it didn’t receive a hearing last session.
“After a decade of discussions, it is well past time to get this project off the ground,” Jasinski said at the time in a prepared statement. “Building this interchange would provide a major economic boost to Rice County, facilitate even greater growth and development and ease truck traffic on the 30th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue on the south end of the business park in Faribault.”
The bill was heard in 2018, when a delegation of county and city officials traveled to St. Paul to support it. At the time, City Administrator Tim Murray told legislators that such an interchange could provide much needed traffic relief.
In 2018, the intersection of I-35 and Hwy. 21 — the busiest intersection in the city — was traveled by 14,000 vehicles per day. That number has likely gone up, due to the significant expansion projects since announced by Daikin Applied, SageGlass and other businesses.
“At some foreseeable point in time, that interchange will be overtaxed,” Murray said in early 2018. “We want to have sufficient points of connection so none are functioning at poor or dangerous (levels).”
Anticipating Faribault’s future needs is at the heart of the project, because securing funding is likely to be no easy task. Any interchange would require years of lobbying and millions in funding, pushing the likely completion date at least a decade and a half out. In order to secure state funding, the project would need robust backing from both the city and county. In the past, each have had letters of agreement to support the project, with the county taking the lead.
But while the city is still studying potential business growth on the north end of town, City Planner Dave Wanberg said at a Jan. 21 Faribault City Council work session that land near the interchange with Hwy. 60, west of I-35, might provide even more promise.
A significant amount of land in that area not only has easy access to I-35, but has already been a part of the city for more than a decade. Wanberg’s report also said that most of the land in the area would be usable and desirable for industrial purposes, in contrast to some of the land on the north end of the city and just beyond the industrial park toward County Road 9.
Still, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that the interchange could provide an important boost to economic development in the future. For his part, County Engineer Dennis Luebbe at a November meeting between Rice County commissioners, city leaders, Jasinski and state Rep. Brian Daniels, urged officials to get the ball moving quickly.
Luebbe said that there’s no reason to wait, with costs likely to rise as increased development comes into town. Should a company buy up the land around the area or locate there, the project could become even more expensive, he added.
Luebbe had planned to discuss the interchange with commissioners Tuesday at a County Transportation Committee meeting, but the meeting was postponed until next month.