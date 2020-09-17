The Minnesota State High School League has taken a hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving member schools to deal with the consequences.
Schools leaders throughout the state recently received letters from the MSHSL detailing fee increases up to 300% to offset losses caused by the pandemic.
Schools will pay a new "COVID installment'' membership fee that varies by enrollment, with the biggest schools paying $11,000 for the school year and the smallest ones paying $1,000.
The league has shortened its sports seasons and budgeted for no state tournaments in the 2020-21 school year. Those tournaments have typically funded about 75% of the league's annual budget, which is projected to shrink from $9 million to $5 million this year.
“This is a shock to the system for everybody,” said Bryan Boysen, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools superintendent. “I was not anticipating this other than the letter.”
Since receiving the letter, many superintendents and district finance directors have learned that the Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act could take the sting out of the increase.
“That’s an option, to offset that higher rate,” Boysen said. “The thing is though, if they continue down this path or other entities do, it’s going to have a significant budgetary impact on our district. This is the first of other hits … It’s so imperative to have an operating referendum on Nov. 3. This is just another example of why we have to go to the voters to approve a levy to keep us going. It’s the reality of the situation we’re in in rural Minnesota.”
Like Kenyon-Wanamingo, Faribault Public Schools plan to use CARES Act funding to offset the cost of higher activities fees.
Faribault finance director Andrew Adams said fees more than tripled in the Faribault district — from just under $3,000 in fiscal year 2020 to $14,000 in fiscal year 2021. Like Kenyon-Wanamingo, Faribault Public Schools plan to use CARES Act funding to offset the cost of higher activities fees. Specifically, Adams said the district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding within the CARES Act.
Jean Kopp, director of finances for Tri-City United Schools, said the district will experience a $7,000 increase in MSHSL membership fees for 2020-21 as a result of COVID-19. She said TCU plans to cover the unbudgeted increase using funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) as well as the CARES Act.
Kevin Werk, athletic director of Medford Public Schools, reported a $7,000 fee increase impacts his district as well. The first payment of $3,500 is due Nov. 30 this year and the second and final payment will be due Feb. 28, 2021.
Owatonna High School Activities Director, Marc Achterkirch, said he saw the increase coming because MSHSL detailed its budgetary constraints in a document he accessed prior to receiving the letter.
“They were very transparent about the whole process,” Achterkirch said. “Based on everything that’s happened, they’re being forced to look for other revenue streams to make up what they lost. We saw this coming.”
According to Achterkirch, fees have “more than doubled” for Owatonna Public Schools. Yet, Achterkirch is optimistic about the future of the MSHSL.
“No one likes to see expenses rise like this,” Achterkirch said. “But it's necessary. Having a stable governing body — the Minnesota State High School League — is good for everyone. We have always been supportive of the High School League for what they provide for our kids from fine art to athletics and everything else.”
Northfield Public Schools will also see a substantial increase in athletic fees, about 380%, from $3,600 in fiscal year 2020 to $17,532 in fiscal year 2021.
Val Mertesdorf, director of finances for Northfield Schools, said the district is still considering its options. CARES funding is one possibility, but competing interests for that pool of money means no guarantees. The other option, she said, is to turn to the general fund and “see how that balances out at the end of the year.”
“I think overall most districts were quite surprised,” Mertesdorf said. “We certainly understand where they’re coming from; we understand the financial changes that they’re facing … We certainly value the membership; our district gets quite a bit from it, but in times like this, it’s a little hard to swallow. We will make it work and take it one thing at a time.”