Rice County’s Public Health director says news that a Faribault Community Center patron may have been exposed to the COVID-19 shouldn’t change what people are doing to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rice County as of Wednesday night, Deb Purfeerst said residents should continue to take recommended precautions: thorough hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and social distancing.
“Take the precautions to slow the spread, flatten the curve, protect our most vulnerable,” she said.
In a Facebook post, Faribault Parks and Recreation notified its patrons that an individual who was at the Community Center within the last week had been exposed to a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The person who participated in pickleball has taken a coronavirus test, but at this point, has not received any results,” said the post.
Parks and Rec Director Paul Peanasky was uncertain when the person was at the Community Center, and added that he didn’t have details other than what was included in the social media post.
A Wednesday press release from county Public Health officials recommended anyone 70 years and older and those with underlying health conditions stay home if possible, and avoid gatherings and other instances of potential exposures, including travel. Current recommendation is that if you are sick with respiratory symptoms or fever, stay at home for seven days after illness onset or 72 hours after resolution of the fever, whichever is longer.
If you can manage your symptoms, you don’t need to be tested — testing would not change the recommendations for your care or how you would be clinically managed since there is not a vaccine or medication to treat COVID-19 at this time. Those who are so ill they need to seek medical attention should call their health care provider.
Anyone with questions or concerns about possible exposure at the Community Center should contact the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department at 507-334-2064. For more information about COVID-19 precautions and preparedness, Purfeerst recommends visiting cdc.gov or health.state.mn.us.