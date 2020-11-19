Hometown: Duluth
Job title: High school English teacher
Other roles: Head Yearbook Adviser for six years, it’s full of chaotic awesomeness.
Education experience: St. Scholastica: English BA & University of MN Duluth: Teaching Comm. Arts and Lit
Years with the district: six
What are some of your hobbies and interests? I’ve been dancing for 25 years and currently take ballet and tap classes at Northfield Dance Academy, I do cross-stitching projects, and I love baking and decorating cupcakes. I also hoard books like a dragon hoards gold.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? I don’t drink a lot of coffee but I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to tea. Earl Grey is my favorite and I would never turn down a London Fog (Earl Grey tea latte).
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education? It was something that took a while to fall into place for me, because I lacked confidence in myself that I could be a good teacher. I was working a job that didn’t use my degree, missing the learning environment of college, watching my brother struggle with teachers who weren’t willing to push him more, thinking about how many times my mom told me I should be a teacher, remembering the dorky excitement my professors had about their subject, and so many more things that should have been very good clues for what I should do with my life. Cue epiphany. I have had zero regrets about quitting my full time job to go back to school for my teaching license.
What do you enjoy most about working with students? Conversations with them, whether about something in class or something completely random. My students can get me off topic pretty easily because I just enjoy hearing them talk about the things they’re passionate about, especially if I can somehow find a way to tie it back to a text or a topic we’re covering.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? The students and staff here are truly amazing. I laugh every day. I feel heard, seen, and appreciated. I can’t imagine being as happy working anywhere else. It makes it worth working through the tough days.