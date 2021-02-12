Brianna Harper, Kelsey Pelava and Alexandria Watts, all of Lonsdale, worked through time constraints, a global pandemic and other challenges to earn the highest ranking afforded to Scouts BSA — a program they couldn’t join until two years ago.
After earning their required merit badges and completing leadership service projects, the three Lonsdale Scouts had their board of review to earn their Eagle rank Wednesday, Feb. 3 via Zoom. Following Rebecca Meger, who earned her Eagle in 2020, the trio are among the first female Eagles in Lonsdale and part of the historic inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
“I’m very proud of them; they’re on their way,” said Troop 327 Scoutmaster Nancy Zellner. “This is just another stepping stone to a great career.”
Zellner explained that Merit badges, which the Scouts need to earn in order to achieve Eagle ranking, serve as introductions to any line of work, including communication, photography and many other areas. The Scouts also needed to do their own research for their projects, adding to their real world experiences. Even though the girls already completed these tasks as part of the co-ed BSA program Venture Crew, offered to 14- to 21-year-olds, Zellner applauds them for doing it all over again for Scouts BSA.
Typically, Scouts who want to earn their Eagle must achieve it by their 18th birthday. But since girls couldn’t join Scouting BSA until February 2019, many of them dealt with a time crunch. For that reason, the girls’ two-year time slot for completing their Eagle projects started after they joined Scouting BSA, regardless of their 18th birthday.
Because of the extension, Kelsey Pelava could earn her Eagle after graduating from Tri-City United High School in 2020. A freshman at South Central College in Faribault, she’s currently studying art.
“I genuinely feel relief,” Pelava said, on earning her Eagle rank. “I feel a sense of happiness because starting out in Scouting, I was pretty skeptical if I would reach that goal because it’s such a difficult goal to reach for most people. In the short amount of time I had to obtain the rank, I definitely felt overworked at some points, but after obtaining it, I feel really good about what I did and how everything worked out.”
For her leadership service project, Pelava built a little free library to set up at Jaycee Park.
The concept of the little free library is simple: take a book and leave a book. To get the library started, Pelava added some of her own used books and collected donations from her friends, her parents’ friends, and her mom. From there, she hopes the community keeps it going.
Pelava wasn’t sure at first how the project would benefit the community, but COVID-19 added a new spin. With patrons feeling more reluctant to check out books at a physical library during the pandemic, she realized a little free library would present fewer opportunities for cross-contamination.
Pelava’s biggest resource for building the little free library was her dad, Scott Pelava. His previous experience of building houses helped her develop a model that would hold up for a long time. They constructed the library using all cedar wood and cedar tone stain and positioned it at Jaycee Park earlier this month.
TCU senior Alexandria Watts also used her building skills to do her leadership service project. She constructed four 20-by-20-by-20-inch wooden boxes with wheels on the bottom, which TCU High School Robotics team members can use to transfer their materials during tournaments.
“I’ve been with the [Robotics] program for four years and wanted to be able to give something back to them,” Watts said.
Watts noticed other schools used a box system at meets, and she wanted to adopt a similar concept. Based on the required measurements for robots, she allowed an extra two inches of space in the boxes to make them as functional as possible.
The biggest challenge of the project, Watts said, was she and her volunteers, who assembled the boxes over a six-hour period, ended up catching COVID-19. Although she celebrated her 18th birthday the same day she earned her Eagle rank, she had to spend the day in quarantine.
Like Pelava, Watts used the word “relief” to describe how she feels after earning her Eagle.
“Now I can focus more on school,” said Watts, who plans to study to become a music teacher. “I feel like I can use [the Eagle rank] for future careers and everything along with it, showing it to future employees to let them know I can be a quality worker.”
Brianna Harper, also a senior at TCU, completed her Eagle leadership service project in October 2020. She recognized a need for tables at the Lonsdale Archery Range and installed three new tables where archers can set their bow cases.
“I’m really honored to do it,” Harper said after completing her leadership service project. “I saw my brother get [his Eagle], and it was something I kind of wanted to do, but obviously Scouts didn’t have it for girls at that time. So working to receive it is kind of like a dream.”