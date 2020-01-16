Local public safety officials are strongly encouraging Rice County residents to sign up for the Everbridge emergency alert system, saying that it provides a unique resource to help a person keep them and their family safe.
Once registered, people will receive all emergency alerts pertinent in their area via text, email and/or phone. Participants give their address to the system and can receive alerts for public safety threats that specifically affect that location. Local law enforcement agencies use the service to send out information about a wide variety of emergency situations, including severe weather, flooding, gas leaks and police activity.
In addition, users can specifically opt in to receive non-emergency messages and weather alerts. Local cities also participate in the program, using the Everbridge system to notify its residents of issues such as road closures and snow emergencies.
While signing up for the program, residents can also opt not to receive alerts during certain times of the day. If people still feel like they’re being contacted too frequently, they can remove themselves from the list entirely.
However, local law enforcement agencies only use the system to share a limited number of important events, says Jennifer Hauer-Schmitz, the county’s emergency management director. She said the system plays an invaluable role in keeping local residents safe.
“If you decide not to sign up, just know you might miss important information,” she warned. "This is the system we use to send that out."
Rice and Steele counties have partnered with the Faribault, Owatonna and Northfield Police departments to pay for and contribute to the emergency alert system since 2012. That year it replaced a previous system, known as Code RED, that had been in place since 2009.
Code RED provided similar services, but the contract signed with Code RED limited the five law enforcement agencies to no more than 50,000 minutes to be split between entities or face massive overage charges.
After the flooding in September 2010, the entities began racking up significant overage charges due to the number of messages needing to be broadcast. That prompted the switch to Everbridge, which comes at a higher upfront cost of $22,500 a year compared to $15,000 for Code RED, but includes unlimited messaging.
Switching from the old system to the new required residents to opt into the new system to continue receiving alerts, but few did. Nearly a year after the system was implemented just 283 people in Faribault had opted in, comprising roughly 1% of the city’s population.
Since then there's been an increase in signups, with over 1,700 Faribault residents receiving at least some emergency notifications through the system as of Wednesday. However, that's still just a fraction of Faribault's population, which is nearing 25,000.