The 2019-20 academic year was a year unlike any other for schools across the nation, Faribault Public Schools included.
But despite the coronavirus pandemic’s disruption to the regular school calendar in mid-March, Superintendent Todd Sesker had plenty of points of pride, positive changes and achievements in his annual review of the prior school year.
Sesker presented his 2019-20 review to the School Board during its meeting Monday. In particular, he pointed out the ways the district’s accomplishments connected to goals outlined in its strategic plan.
“There’s not one [department] that’s more important than another,” Sesker said. “I would just say the staff did an excellent job with another successful school year, prior to the pandemic, of course, and we were able to accomplish a lot.”
In the area of teaching and learning, the district implemented manufacturing and engineering pathways for students. While the pathways are still in the development process, the operating levy passed in fall 2019 will help the district implement more programming that puts students on specific career paths. The electives already added to the course list reached the full registration capacity.
Another goal was to offer more credit options for students, which was made possible at the high school and maintained at Faribault Middle School. One goal that was not completed, due to COVID-19, was to offer summer school credit options for English Learner students who need more than the typical four years to graduate.
Special Services
Sesker provided in his year review the goals Rob Dehnert, director of Special Services for Faribault Public Schools, accomplished in 2019-20.
One goal of Special Services was to improve connections with instructional and support personnel. The department held monthly spirit meetings with special education teachers last year, during which time the group analyzed 22 practices special education teachers should know and apply.
During distance learning, Special Services staff met virtually on a weekly basis to update one another and discuss best practices for teaching students with disabilities during the pandemic.
Improving academic achievement for students with disabilities was another of the department's goals. During 2019-20, the department’s directors introduced social and emotional curriculum in emotional behavior disordered classrooms on the elementary and middle school levels. Directors also established professional learning communities for teachers of elementary students with emotional behavior disorders and teachers of elementary and middle school students who have autism or developmental cognitive delays.
Human resources and Community Education
Sesker highlighted a number of accomplishments the Human Resources Department made possible in 2019-20, among them the implementation of district-wide professional development. The district included all staff members, including non-certified employees, in opportunities like learning to build inclusive cultures.
To promote school pride, the Wellness Committee, led by both the Community Education and Human Resources departments, purchased items like reusable lunch totes, reusable metal straws, rubber bracelets, sunglasses, bandanas, pencils, notepads and other items with the district's Falcons logo. Students received these items at special events.
Under the Community Education umbrella, various individuals and teams successfully organized a variety of activities during the pandemic. These fulfilled the goal of having authentic communication and interactions to promote pride within Community Ed.
The Human Resources, Special Services and Community Education teams worked together to host a COVID-19 preparedness training for summer staff who worked in programs like Kids World, drivers education and adult education. Health services, activities and Community Education teams collaborated to form facility agreements and a COVID-19 preparedness plan to allow sports and other activities to take place within Faribault Public Schools facilities. Various individual staff members led efforts to ensure summer activities could continue during the pandemic by meeting health and safety guidelines.
To reach the goal of helping students become successful, Community Ed secured a Grow Your Own Path II grant which will support the work of recruiting and enrolling students of color into the Introduction to Teaching course through Minnesota State University, Mankato. Students who pass the course will earn three college credits.
Community Education also enhanced its collaborations with other departments as well as community organizations in 2019-20. The new FHS program RISE (Realizing Individual Student Excellence) was born of a collaboration with HealthFinders and Northfield Healthy Community Initiative. RISE will support students who need extra assistance in overcoming barriers in their education and achieving success.
Sesker also commended individuals within the district who were recognized for their achievements during the 2019-20 year. Service Learning Coordinator Brian Coleman was recognized as Chamber Education Partner of the Year, family and consumer science teacher Kaylee Wiens received national recognition for the Faribault High School Teacher Cadet Academy, FHS Principal Jamie Bente was named Southeast Minnesota Principal of the Year, FHS Assistant Principal Shawn Peck was named Southeast Minnesota Assistant Principal of the Year, Yesica Louis and Jefferson Elementary received state recognition for the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support program, and FHS Assistant Principal Joe Sage received recognition for his work with the district’s Somali and Latinx communities.
“We will continue that path [of achievement], understanding that we have challenges ahead,” Sesker concluded in his review. “This includes equity, success for students that are going through trauma, getting our English language learner parents to believe in our schools, distance/online learning, COVID and other areas. I am confident that with our staff and School Board we will get there together.”