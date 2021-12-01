Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced that Timothy Tuit, 36, of South St. Paul, and Stephanie Marie Peabody, 25, of Welch, both pleaded guilty late Wednesday to one count of aiding an offender (accomplice after the fact) in connection with the death of 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine at his home in Greenvale Township in southern Dakota County between July 1 and July 2.
Judge Christopher Lehmann ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing date on May 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Hastings, for both Tuit and Peabody.
The following is a summary of the allegations contained in the criminal complaints filed in this case:
On July 2, 2021, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Dakota County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence in Greenvale Township just north of Northfield.
The reporting party informed deputies that two men ran out of the residence when a neighbor knocked on the door to check on the homeowner, 55-year-old Chris Jon Lafontaine. Witnesses reported seeing two men run and get into a white Durango that was later confirmed to belong to the victim.
Deputies found the victim in a bathroom, deceased. The victim’s hands and feet were bound together with several cables. Shortly after discovering the victim’s body, Northfield police officers located the victim’s Durango and after initiating a traffic stop, the Durango fled. Eventually the vehicle stopped and all three occupants fled into a wooded area. Officers ultimately apprehended the driver, Stephanie Peabody, and the front seat passenger, Timothy Tuit.
The third occupant, later identified as Nicholas Alan Taylor, 29, of St. Paul, fled on foot and was later apprehended in Montana along with Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 22, of White Bear Lake.
The jury trial for Smith is scheduled for Jan. 10; the trial for Taylor is scheduled for April 25 in Hastings.
“We are pleased that both Mr. Tuit and Ms. Peabody have taken responsibility for their respective roles in the senseless death of Mr. Lafontaine. Our deepest sympathy is extended to Mr. Lafontaine’s family for their loss," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena.