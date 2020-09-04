A newly released report from Faribault Youth Investment is drawing attention to the unique issues faced by youth with parents or other close relatives in the incarceration system.
FYI Director Becky Ford presented the findings of the report Tuesday to the Rice County Board of Commissioners. She noted that helping to serve this often ignored and marginalized group of young people has been a priority of FYI since its foundation and recommended the board form a council dedicated to helping youth with an incarcerated parent.
Launched in 2014, FYI works with Faribault Public Schools and other community organizations to provide and coordinate programming for Faribault Youth. Its goal is to help instill in all young people the skills and “developmental assets” they need to succeed and thrive.
State and national reports indicate that the community of young people with loved ones in the criminal justice system is sizable and largely underserved. According to the 2016 Minnesota Student Survey, 16% of Minnesota children have a currently or previously incarcerated parent. Here in Rice County, MSS results indicate that having a current or previously incarcerated parent is the second most common adverse childhood experience, exceeded only by the number of children who live with a mentally ill family member.
According to FYI’s report, numerous local agencies lack the resources to calculate how many families they serve include current or formerly incarcerated members. Among those that do, the numbers are startling.
In the Rice County Treatment Court, for example, roughly 60% of participants are parents. While the Minnesota Department of Corrections doesn’t track data for its Faribault prison, 2 in 3 adults in the state's county jails are parents, according to a 2017 University of Minnesota report.
“This is somewhat of a hidden population,” Ford said. “We might see people who are struggling but unless we ask questions, we just don’t know.”
Figuring out the scope of the local problem and potential solutions was a priority not only for FYI but also for Rice County Family Services Collaborative, an organization focused on improving mental healthcare for children, and reducing truancy and drug use in families.
Rice County Family Services Collaborative is one of 90 collaboratives of its type in Minnesota. The model was created by the state legislature in 1993 to help local organizations pool the resources needed to address the complex issues faced by vulnerable youth. Locally, organizations involved in Family Services Collaborative include Northfield and Faribault Public School districts, Rice County Community Corrections, Public Health and Social Services and Three Rivers Community Action.
With funding from Family Services Collaborative, FYI embarked on the study last January and interviewed nearly 40 local stakeholders, including leaders in local government agencies, nonprofits, education and law enforcement.
In addition, six listening sessions were held with parents who have experience with incarceration. Ten minor children also attended those sessions as indirect participants, and individual interviews and group listening sessions with youth were also conducted.
In their interviews, parents agreed that the cost of criminal activities and subsequent incarceration was acutely felt by their children in stigma, economic and social instability, lost opportunities and severe mental health challenges.
“Parents who were incarcerated talked about feeling helpless to do much to support their children or relieve the stress,” the report reads. “A kind of detachment was necessary for their own self-preservation.”
Ford noted that a focus on improving social and economic outcomes for children of incarcerated persons has become particularly important during the pandemic, which has left them more vulnerable than ever to the risks of deprivation and abuse.
“The pandemic has exacerbated difficult situations whether that’s incarceration, immigration, mental health or poverty,” she said. “It has put a spotlight on areas in our community and society where we have gaps.”
Parents were also asked how they believe policymakers and leaders from different sectors could better accommodate the needs of their children. A priority, they agreed, was to improve access to quality mental health care and other support. Most of all though, they said they hope to see the world become more forgiving of those with severe mistakes in their past. Parents said they’ve seen the severe stigma around the issue prevent them and their children from accessing the opportunities and support they need.
The issues faced by children were laid out in stark and severe terms. Most reported that any interactions with their incarcerated parents were “emotionally cold and unhelpful,” and that a close relationship was not safe or comfortable due to their inconsistent behavior and presence.
In order to help themselves cope, many report severe mental health issues and trauma, as well as a lack of financial stability that has led to food instability, forced them to move repeatedly and sometimes even left them homeless.
Those struggles have often led them to engage in increasingly aggressive behavior, neglect schoolwork and turn to drug use. Children reported a distrust of all systems, from law enforcement to social workers and counselors.
Many say their caregivers have established romantic relationships with strangers to fulfill emotional and financial needs. Tragically, many of these relationships turn violent, leaving children afraid for their caregiver’s safety.
In order to assist these children, the report recommends the creation of an entirely new organization. The Rice County Children’s Justice Council would be required to bring about change by getting the resources, and community and organizational buy-in necessary.
“It would be beneficial to have decision makers come together to focus on children,” Ford said. “We have departments already that focus on children, but the children I spoke with weren’t necessarily on anyone’s caseload.”
Another recommendation is that the county participate in the State Community Health Services Advisory Council. According to the report, this organization is designed to help localities implement family-friendly visiting practices and strengthen relationships as much as possible.
In addition, the report says a comprehensive awareness campaign could be used to reduce stigma around the issue. It also recommends that local agencies ask children and families about familial incarceration status to ensure the best possible response.
Ford said that in addition to government agencies, it’s also important for nonprofits and members of the faith community to be involved. Megan Horton of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota noted that her organization is already deeply involved with the issue.
According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, 23% of children they serve have a parent or loved one with a history of incarceration. Many of those children say that a particular driver of their struggles is an inability to find a positive role model in life. BBBS serves children in Rice, Steele, Waseca and Dodge counties.
“Our program offers another support system, another friend, another person to talk to,” she said. “We have seen that placing a positive role model in the lives of these children benefits them.”