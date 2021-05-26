A backyard grill placed too close to a south Faribault home is to blame for a Tuesday evening house fire.
The Faribault Fire and Police departments and North Memorial Ambulance Service responded to the fire at 20 Crestview Bay about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. A caller reported smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the home and that the homeowner was using a garden hose on the fire, according to a release from the Fire Department. When firefighter arrived, smoke and flames showing from the exterior wall of a porch on the backside of the home.
Firefighters knocked down the flames and opened up the adjacent wall and soffits to extinguish any fire that may have found its way into the walls and ceiling. No fire had extended into the home. Firefighters extinguished all hot spots and cleared the scene at 7:03 pm.
The Faribault Fire Department conducted an investigation and determined that the source for the fire was a charcoal grill that had been recently used and was placed too close to the home's exterior siding.
“We all must be careful when using a grill, having a recreational fire or using hot appliances, accidents can happen. Calling the Fire Department right away is key to limiting fire damage.” said Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.