The Faribault City Council agreed Tuesday to pitch in $33,000 for preparatory work on a potential I-35/County Road 9 interchange project north of Faribault intended to spark regional economic development.
Under the joint powers agreement, Rice County is the lead agency with the city a partner. In return, Rice County requested Faribault pay approximately $33,000 of the total cost — 35%. Rice County is paying 65% of the $94,500 cost,
The work will be done by Bolton & Menk, which will conduct preliminary scoping and engineering studies. The work could go as far as identifying a possible interchange layout and associated map of the land required to accommodate the project.
In 2020, the city's Economic Development Authority agreed to provide $10,000, a promise reaffirmed during its May 20 meeting, and the city pledged up to $25,000. Since then, the city and county have continued discussions on developing a project scope to evaluate interchange construction options. The remaining portion of city funding is expected to come from the street improvement fund.
Faribault Director of Engineering Mark DuChene said the proposal focused on the beginning phases of the project. Ultimately, an interchange will need approval from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration. DuChene noted legislation in the Minnesota Senate’s omnibus transportation bill includes $500,000 toward a full interchange planning study. If approved, that would likely require a local city/county match.
"Preliminary discussions are that the current city/county project could used as part of that match and the current proposed scope should be viewed as complimentary to the full interchange study and not necessarily in lieu of or unnecessary if the legislation is approved," DuChene said.
Faribault has also made significant investments in the area near the proposed interchange. The city has noted those efforts have helped to foster direct private investment of $250 million and create or retain hundreds of jobs.
Four surrounding townships with land near the interchange could also benefit from the project, especially Bridgewater. Ironically, I-35 doesn’t even run through Bridgewater Township, though Baseline Road runs along its western border.
Having an intersection at that location was identified as a high priority spot in Rice County’s 2006 I-35 corridor access planning study. That study identified a future interchange at the spot with connections from Hwy. 9 to Hwy. 21 west of I-35; and from Hwy. 9 to Hwy. 3 east of the interstate. Because industrial development is occurring in that area along I-35, the city expects the growth will soon reach the intersection, necessitating an interchange.
City Administrator Tim Murray said in 2018 that an interchange there would reduce traffic, particularly from trucks, at the Hwy. 21 interchange just to the south of County Road 9.